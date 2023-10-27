New Zealand are set to resume their Trans-Tasman rivalry against Australia in Match 27 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The match will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday. New Zealand have had a great outing so far, besides the one blemish against India which led to their first defeat of the tournament. The Kiwis began on a strong note, defeating defending champions England comprehensively courtesy of centuries from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra.

They kick-started an unbeaten spree since then, defeating Afghanistan, Netherlands and Bangladesh in the process. In their last match, they came up against India, where they faltered by a small margin and paid a hefty price. After Daryl Mitchell's century took them to a respectable 273 runs in the first innings, their bowlers couldn't contain the Indian batters, who chased the total down in 48 overs.

They are still in a comfortable position to qualify for the semi-finals, but the side will be wary of the fact that their upcoming matches are only going to get tougher. After facing Australia, the Kiwis will lock horns against South Africa, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Australia are the team in form alongside India in this tournament. They are on a three-match winning streak, which began with a good win against Sri Lanka and continued with a World Cup-record 309 runs victory over the Netherlands.

Openers: Devon Conway, Will Young

Devon Conway was underway with a massive century in the opening match against England but has fallen flat-footed since then. In the last four matches, he hasn't picked up a 50+ score, but with 249 runs at an average of 62.25, he still has impressive numbers to back his place.

Will Young, currently in the XI due to Kane Williamson's absence, is making his presence felt in the tournament. He has scored 141 runs in four innings at an average of 35.25 and this tally includes two half-centuries. With Williamson's return looking unlikely, a big knock in the next few games could seal his position in the playing XI this whole tournament.

Middle order: Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips

Daryl Mitchell has been one of the best batters at the ICC World Cup 2023. The aggressive middle-order batter brought up his first World Cup century against India in the last match. He now has 268 runs in four innings, which includes one century and one half-century. He is also batting at an impressive strike-rate of 108.06.

Tom Latham, the stand-in skipper, registered two timely half-centuries and is a tall presence in their batting line-up alongside Glenn Phillips. Both batters have already accounted for some vital runs in the tournament, making their middle order stronger than before.

All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner

Rachin Ravindra is having a terrific outing on his maiden World Cup appearance. He is New Zealand's leading run-scorer in the tournament with 290 runs in five innings at an average of 72.50, which also includes one century and two fifties. With the ball, he has picked up three wickets as well.

James Neesham and Mitchell Santner's responsibilities with the bat lie in the death overs and so far, neither have been tested in that aspect vociferously. Neesham has only played one match, while Santner is the Kiwis' leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 12 scalps to his credit.

Bowlers: Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson have been regularly among the wickets in the ongoing tournament. Henry is utilising the Indian conditions incredibly well, scalping 10 wickets in five matches, while Ferguson's extra pace has done the trick on multiple occasions. Ferguson has picked up eight wickets in four matches.

Trent Boult, however, will continue to be Australia's biggest threat. His only five-fer at the World Cup came against the Aussies in the 2015 group stage encounter and he is inching closer to 50 wickets in World Cup cricket. In the 2023 edition, he picked up six wickets in five matches so far.

New Zealand predicted playing XI

Devon Conway

Will Young

Rachin Ravindra

Daryl Mitchell

Tom Latham (captain and wicketkeeper)

Glenn Phillips

James Neesham

Mitchell Santner

Matt Henry

Lockie Ferguson

Trent Boult