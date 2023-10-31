New Zealand square off against South Africa in Match 32 of the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023 on November 1 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, India. The match commences at 02:00 PM IST. New Zealand enters the match following consecutive defeats against India and Australia. Their close five-run loss to Australia in the previous match has impacted their position in the points table. Previously the table-toppers, the Kiwis are now placed third in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 standings with eight points from six matches. (World Cup 2023 points table)

South Africa, meanwhile, is steadily progressing toward a semi-final berth, having secured five wins from six matches. The Temba Bavuma-led team is coming into the match on the back of a nail-biting one-wicket victory over Pakistan. A win against New Zealand would virtually seal their spot in the knockouts.

NZ vs SA pitch report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, helps the batters. The stadium has hosted nine matches out of which the team batting first has won four while five have been clinched by the team batting second. The average score in the first innings in the last 10 matches at the venue is 294.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for spinners with the track expected to stay even as the game progresses. Pack your fantasy team with bowlers who can spin the ball.

NZ vs SA weather report

The temperature at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune is likely to hover around 29 degrees with 39% humidity.

NZ vs SA Fantasy Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Rachin Ravindra: New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra has amassed 406 runs in six matches this World Cup at an average of 81.2 and a strike rate of 107.69. He has scored two half-centuries and two centuries and achieved the top score of 123 not out.

Quinton de Kock: South Africa's Quinton de Kock has hit 431 runs in six matches and is the team's number-one run-getter this edition. He enjoys a strike rate of 117.12 and averages 71.83. He also has three tons to his name in this campaign.

Mitchell Santner: The New Zealand spinner has taken 14 wickets in six matches. Mitchell Santner's best spell for this World Cup is 5/59 and his average is 20.21.

Marco Jansen: The bowler from South Africa has racked up 13 wickets in six matches so far at an average of 22.30. Marco Jansen's 3/43 is his top bowling performance of the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023.

NZ vs SA squads

New Zealand: Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway (wk), Tom Blundell (wk), Tom Latham (c & wk), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Trent Boult

South Africa: David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi

NZ vs SA Fantasy team

Wicket-Keeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Will Young

All-Rounders: Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain: Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand vs South Africa head-to-head record in ODIs

New Zealand and South Africa have competed against each other on 71 occasions in ODIs. While New Zealand have won 25 matches, South Africa have emerged victorious in 41 encounters. Meanwhile, five games have yielded no results.

The last 5 ODI matches have seen New Zealand win on three occasions and South Africa two times. The highest score in these 5 encounters is 289 by New Zealand whereas the lowest has been 112 by New Zealand.

The team batting first has won 9 times and lost 25 times in 35 matches, while the chasing side has won on 16 occasions and lost 16 times in 33 matches.

New Zealand vs South Africa ODI records

Highest score: New Zealand's 299/6 at Auckland in 2015 is their highest total against South Africa in ODI cricket.

Meanwhile, South Africa's 324/4 at Centurion in 2000 is their highest score against the Kiwis in ODIs.

Lowest score: New Zealand's 112 at Wellington in 2017 is their lowest score in ODIs against the Proteas.

Meanwhile, South Africa's 108 at Brabourne in 2006 is their lowest total in ODI cricket against New Zealand.

Average score: New Zealand's average score in New Zealand vs South Africa ODIs is 215, while South Africa averages 231 runs in ODIs against their rivals.

New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2023 prediction

South Africa has had the upper hand against New Zealand in the ODI format. Considering their current form, the Proteas will enter Wednesday's match against New Zealand as the favourites.