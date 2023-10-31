New Zealand enters the upcoming match against South Africa on the heels of a closely-fought five-run loss to Australia. While the Kiwis remain in the race for the knockout stage, a victory against the Proteas would solidify their position. The team, led by Tom Latham, currently holds the third spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup standings with eight points from six matches. On the other hand, South Africa, coming off a thrilling one-run victory over Pakistan, has climbed to the second position with 10 points from six games. A win against New Zealand would propel them to the top of the points table. (World Cup 2023 points table)

Weather conditions and pitch report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, favours batters. The venue has hosted nine matches out of which the team batting first has won four while five have been clinched by the team batting second. The average first innings score in ODIs across the last 10 matches at the venue is 294.

Talking about the weather, the temperature at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is predicted to be 29 degrees with 39% humidity.

New Zealand vs South Africa predicted playing XI

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi.

NZ vs SA Fantasy XI

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders: James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry

Quinton de Kock is the best option for the wicket-keeper spot in the fantasy team. The South African batter has been in phenomenal form, amassing 431 runs in 6 matches. He has a strike rate of 117.12 and has an average of 71.83. The left-handed batter has notched up three centuries in the competition so far.

Among the batters, Aiden Markram is a must-have for the fantasy team. The South African batter recently showcased his form with a resilient 93-ball 91 in a closely contested match against Pakistan. Markram has been one of the most consistent performers in the tournament, accumulating runs and contributing significantly to the fantasy points. He has already scored 356 runs in 6 matches, including one century and three half-centuries.

Heinrich Klaasen has been one of the standout performers in the tournament. The South African wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 300 runs in 6 matches. The right-handed batter has notched up one century and a half-century, with his highest score being 109.

Daryl Mitchell is the second-highest run-scorer for New Zealand in the competition. The right-handed batter has accumulated 322 runs in six matches with an average of 80.5 and a strike rate of 107.69. He has notched up one century and two half-centuries, with a top score of 130 in the tournament.

Rachin Ravindra is the standout choice in the all-rounder category. The left-handed batter has amassed 406 runs in six matches, with a strike rate of 107.69. He has notched up two centuries and two half-centuries with his highest score being an unbeaten 123.

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham regained his form with a battling 58 that nearly secured victory for the Kiwis in a high-scoring encounter against Australia. The southpaw is expected to retain his place in the playing XI and will aim to continue his good form against South Africa on Wednesday.

Marco Jansen has been a pivotal figure in South Africa's splendid campaign. The left-arm pacer has claimed 13 wickets in six matches, with a best performance of 3/43. He has made a valuable contribution with the bat, accumulating 143 runs in six matches.

In the bowling department, Mitchell Santner is the top pick for the fantasy team. The left-arm spinner is New Zealand's highest wicket-taker in the competition, having scalped 14 wickets in six matches. His standout performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 5/59. Santner is expected to play a vital role in containing the power-hitters of the Proteas.

South Africa's Gerald Coetzee has picked 12 wickets in five matches so far. The right-arm pacer is the second-highest wicket-taker for the Proteas, with an average of 22.00 and an economy rate of 6.94 in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. His top performance in the tournament is 3/35.

Kagiso Rabada has bagged 10 wickets in five matches for South Africa. This right-arm pacer has played a pivotal role in delivering early breakthroughs for the Proteas throughout the competition. His best figures in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 are 3/33.

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock is a top contender for the captaincy role. The South African wicketkeeper-batter is the highest run-scorer in the tournament. Behind the stumps, De Kock has 11 dismissals to his name. Expect the left-handed batter to continue with his form and amass more runs when facing the Kiwis on Wednesday.

Vice-captain: Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra has impressed in his maiden World Cup appearance. The left-handed batter has consistently delivered impressive performances throughout the competition. His knock of 116 against Australia, even in a losing effort, displayed the exceptional form he's currently in. He is a top choice for the vice-captaincy role.