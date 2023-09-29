New Zealand vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Live Score: Babar Azam Wins Toss As Pakistan Bat First vs New Zealand
NZ vs PAK, ICC Cricket World Cup Live: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand in a ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Visas for the Pakistan team to travel to India were issued on Monday, with the team reaching Hyderabad late on Wednesday night. Pakistan open their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands, before facing arch-rivals India in the over 130,000-seat Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14. New Zealand, on the other hand, play defending champions in the tournament opener in Ahmedabad on October 5. (Live Scorecard)
New Zealand (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson
Pakistan (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Usama Mir
NZ vs PAK, Cricket WC Warm-up Match Live
We are all set for the action to start.
PITCH REPORT - Sunil Gavaskar is pitchside.
New Zealand's stand-in skipper Tom Latham starts by informing that Kane Williamson will bat later in the game but will not participate in the field. Mentions that these games are to acclimatise to the conditions and get used to the heat. Feels that it is important to adapt as quickly as possible. States that they would have batted first as well but hopes to get early inroads with the new ball. Shares that Tim Southee is not here but most guys are available for this game.
Babar Azam, the skipper of Pakistan, says that they will bat first. He says that the pitch looks good and will try to assess the conditions to put runs on the board. He adds that the team is excited to play in the World Cup and is a good opportunity to get used to the conditions. He mentions that he will try to utilize all the 15 players in this warm-up match
Pakistan - Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.
New Zealand - Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.
TOSS - The coin toss lands in the favour of Pakistan and they have opted to BAT first.
New Zealand, on the other hand, had a long ODI tour before coming to India. They played a series against England followed by a series against Bangladesh both of them in away conditions. They are coming into the World Cup with a series win against Bangladesh in sub-continental conditions and with a lot of confidence. Kane Williamson is back in the squad after a long injury that he sustained in the IPL earlier this year. He will try to make the most of this warm-up match and get some game time to practice. He is expected to sit out of their opening encounter against England. This team also has some big names in them and being the last World Cup finalists, they are also one of the favorites this year. New Zealand will face England in the opening match of the World Cup. The players will make sure that they gain some valuable practice on these conditions during these warm-up matches and make the most out of it. With all 15 players from both teams playing this match, it is expected to be an action-filled encounter. The weather looks great and hope we get to see some good cricket today in Hyderabad. Stay with us as we bring you the toss and team news soon.
Pakistan are coming into the World Cup after the Asia Cup where they failed to qualify for the finals. They have been affected by some injuries as Naseem Shah had to be left out of the squad and will be replaced by Hasan Ali. Haris Rauf was also injured but he seems to have recovered and is all set to play this tournament. The Babar Azam led side will look to gain many insights out of the warm-up games as many of the players have come to India for the first time. The conditions will be very new to them and the team will have to make sure to get used to the conditions and the pitches ahead of the league stages. This team certainly has some big names and carries a lot of expectations from their fans. After a disappointing Asia Cup, they will want to start the World Cup by performing at their best in these practice matches.
Hello and a very warm welcome folks. The league stage of the biggest tournament of the year, The Cricket World Cup 2023 is just about to start in a few days. But, before that there are some warm-up matches scheduled for the teams to get used to the conditions and try out their squads. We have Pakistan taking on New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
... MATCH DAY ...
The World Cup feeling is already among the fans around the world, and the good news is that we get to see all the teams in action even before the tournament begins. Pakistan will be facing New Zealand in their first warm-up match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The sub-continent side are coming off a disappointing Asia Cup campaign where they just failed to make the final. One of the best batters in modern cricket, Babar Azam will have command of the side and along with Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, and Fakhar Zaman will be the key batters for them. Mohammad Haris and Iftikhar Ahmed provide the firepower with the latter being in really great form and scoring runs for fun and at a quick rate which is a big positive for them. They have one of the most lethal bowling attacks but unfortunately for them, Naseem Shah will not be available as he picked up an injury in the Asia Cup and missed out. Wasim is a capable replacement while Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf can trouble any batting line-up with pace and swing. Their spinners, though, haven't been at their best recently and both Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz need to step up their game. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be riding high on confidence as they defeated Bangladesh at home and got accustomed to the conditions which are similar to what they will find in India. Their batting has been a bit inconsistent but some of them managed to get some runs in the Bangladesh series. They have gone with Kane Williamson as skipper who hasn't played any cricket since picking up a bad injury in the Indian T20 League 2023. If he gets going, he will be the main batter for them while players like Will Young, Mark Chapman, and Tom Latham will be important as well. They have experienced and talented all-rounders in Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and James Neesham who will be eager to help their country go one better than the previous edition. Trent Boult is back in the side well and he was brilliant in the series against England and also has a good record in India. Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, and Tim Southee complete their pace department. Ish Sodhi will be the main spinner and will enjoy bowling in these conditions while Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra also add more quality to their attack. Looking at the quality of both sides, this should be a great game to watch and the teams will also get a fair idea of their squad. Will the Kiwis get the win? Or will the Men in Green get over the line? We will find out soon.