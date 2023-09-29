NZ vs PAK, ICC Cricket World Cup Live: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand in a ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Visas for the Pakistan team to travel to India were issued on Monday, with the team reaching Hyderabad late on Wednesday night. Pakistan open their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands, before facing arch-rivals India in the over 130,000-seat Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14. New Zealand, on the other hand, play defending champions in the tournament opener in Ahmedabad on October 5. (Live Scorecard)

New Zealand (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Usama Mir

Here are the Live Updates of the ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Match between New Zealand and Pakistan from Hyderabad