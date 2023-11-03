New Zealand will face Pakistan in Match 35 of the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023 on November 4 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India. The match will start at 10:30 AM IST. The New Zealand men's cricket team heads into the upcoming match on the back of a three-match losing streak. The Kiwi side, which initially won four matches in a row at the start of their campaign, now faces a critical situation where they must secure a victory against Pakistan.

Under the captaincy of Tom Latham, the team is currently fourth in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 league standings, earning eight points from seven games. With only two matches left to play in the group stage for the Kiwis, a loss to Pakistan would hurt their chances of advancing to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Pakistan remains a contender for a spot in the knockout stage after their recent victory over Bangladesh in the previous match. This triumph against the Bangla Tigers marked the end of Pakistan's four-match losing streak.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan team currently occupies the fifth position in the league standings with six points from seven games. A victory against New Zealand would bring them level on points with the Kiwis, and if they manage to secure a convincing win, they could potentially find themselves in the top four by the end of the match.

NZ vs SA pitch report

The pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru favours the batters. The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at this stadium is 304.

Chasing should be the preferred option at the venue, with the team batting second winning 60 per cent of its contests.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for spinners with the track expected to stay even as the game progresses. Pack your fantasy team with bowlers who can spin the ball.

NZ vs PAK weather report

The temperature at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will hover around 26 degrees with 60 per cent humidity.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Rachin Ravindra: New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra has scored 415 runs in seven matches in this tournament at an average of 69.16 and a strike rate of 105.59. He has scored two centuries and two half-centuries and achieved the top score of 123 not out.

Mohammad Rizwan: Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan has scored 359 runs in seven matches and is the team's top run-scorer this edition. He has a strike rate of 98.9 and averages 71.8. He also has one half-century and one ton to his name in this campaign.

Mitchell Santner: The New Zealand bowler has scalped 14 wickets in seven matches. Mitchell Santner's best figures for this season are 5/59 and he averages 24.35.

Shaheen Afridi: The Pakistan bowler has picked up 16 wickets in seven matches so far at an average of 19.93. Shaheen Afridi's 5/54 is his best bowling performance of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

NZ vs PAK squads

New Zealand: Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway (wk), Tom Blundell (wk), Tom Latham (wk), Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kane Williamson (c)

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan

NZ vs PAK Dream11 team

Wicket-Keeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway

All-Rounders: James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Matt Henry

Captain: Rachin Ravindra

Vice-Captain: Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand vs Pakistan head-to-head record in ODIs

New Zealand and Pakistan have faced each other on 115 occasions in ODIs. While New Zealand have won 51 matches, New Zealand have emerged victorious in 60 encounters. Meanwhile, one match ended in a tie and three games yielded no results.

The last five ODIs have seen New Zealand win once and Pakistan on four occasions. The highest score in these five encounters is 337 by Pakistan while the lowest has been 232 by New Zealand.

The team batting first has won 25 times and lost 29 times in 54 matches, meanwhile, the chasing side has come out on top on 26 occasions and lost 31 times in 60.

New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI records

Highest score: New Zealand's 369/5 at Napier in 2015 is their highest total against Pakistan in ODI cricket.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's 364/7 at Sharjah in 2014 is their highest score against New Zealand in ODIs.

Lowest score: New Zealand's 64 at Sharjah in 1986 is their lowest score in ODIs against the Men in Green.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's 74 at Dunedin in 2018 is their lowest total in ODI cricket against the Kiwis.

Average score: The average score for New Zealand in New Zealand vs Pakistan ODIs is 215, while Pakistan averages 219 runs on the board in ODIs against their rivals.

New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 prediction

Pakistan have won four of the last five matches against New Zealand. The Kiwis are also on a three-match losing streak. Considering the current form, Pakistan will go into this fixture as the favourites.