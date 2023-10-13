New Zealand aim to take another step in the semi-finals of the World Cup when they face Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After sitting out the first two games, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson said that he will feature in the match at the Chepauk. While New Zealand have registered two wins in two games so far, Bangladesh have one win and one loss in the tournament. With Rachin Ravindra in breathtaking form so far in the tournament, Mark Chapman is likely to make way for Williamson.

When will the New Zealand vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 match be played?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 match will be played on Friday, October 13.

Where will the New Zealand vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 match be played?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the New Zealand vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 match start?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 match will start at 2 PM IST (Toss at 1:30).

Where to follow the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 match?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 match?

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)