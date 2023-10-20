The Netherlands and Sri Lanka face off against each other in match No. 19 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday, October 21 at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. While the two teams take each other on the playing field, the fantasy cricket managers have a chance to pick their favourite players and form their teams. The performance of the players on the field will translate to points for each fantasy team picked, and the manager with the team with the most points stands a chance to win attractive prizes.

The Netherlands have had a terrific year so far, taking down some big teams en route to the ICC World Cup 2023. A cherry on top for them was their victory against South Africa courtesy of a terrific all-round performance. Skipper Scott Edwards was the star with the bat, who took the Netherlands to 245/8 in 43 overs. South Africa were bowled out for 207 runs, resulting in a 38-run win.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are the only team without a win in the tournament. Since their disastrous defeat against India in the Asia Cup final, they have been underwhelming on the field. Although a great batting performance against Pakistan propelled them to 344 runs batting first, they ended up losing that match by six wickets.

In their last match, they lost to Australia in another disappointing performance. The 1996 champions are in desperate need of a win to keep themselves in contention.

Predicted playing XI

Advertisement

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Weather conditions and pitch report

The weather conditions in Lucknow are going to be typically hot in the morning, but it will get cooler towards the end, with temperatures ranging from 18-31 degrees. The track here has assisted the spinners a lot and both sides will look to capitalise on it.

Advertisement

NED vs SL fantasy XI

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Scott Edwards

Batters: Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Vikramjit Singh

All-rounders: Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Maheesh Theekshana

Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama have been two of Sri Lanka's better batters this tournament, which is why we are going with three keepers in the team. Scott Edwards, who produced a match-winning performance last game, is the third keeper option.

Charith Asalanka has got a few starts and scored 105 runs in three matches so far. Pathum Nissanka and Vikramjit Singh are the other batting options.

Bas de Leede is the undisputed choice among all-rounders. He is Netherlands' mainstay in the line-up

The Dutch bowling trio of Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe and Logan van Beek are making great use of the slow bowling conditions and have picked up 13 wickets between themselves. Maheesh Theekshana is a good option from the Lankan bowling attack.

Captain: Bas de Leede

Bas de Leede's ability to make match-winning contributions with bat and ball makes him the best option for captaincy. In the World Cup so far, he scored 87 runs and picked up seven wickets.

Vice-captain: Kusal Mendis

Kusal Mendis has been in top form this tournament and scored 207 runs in three matches, which includes a century and a half-century. Despite not getting a big score in the last match, he is a worthy contender for captaincy or vice-captaincy.