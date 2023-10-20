The Netherlands will be up against Sri Lanka in Match 19 of the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023 on October 21 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST. Both struggled in the initial matches of their campaigns. However, the Netherlands conjured a shock win over South Africa in their last outing to register their first points. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have lost all their three matches in the competition.

The Netherlands have played three matches in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and the Dutch are placed eighth in the league table with two points. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the table without any points from three matches.

Match: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, Match 19

Date: 21st October 2023

Time: 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

NED vs SL pitch report

The pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, will benefit the bowlers. The average score in the first innings in the last 10 matches at this stadium is 262.

NED vs SL weather report

The temperature at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is predicted to be 29.94C with 36% humidity.

NED vs SL Fantasy XI Prediction: Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Scott Edwards: Netherlands batter Scott Edwards has scored 108 runs in 3 matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 110.2. He has scored a half-century and achieved the highest score of 78 not out.

Kusal Mendis: Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis has scored 207 runs in 3 matches and is the team's number-one run-scorer for his team in this edition of the ODI World Cup. He enjoys a strike rate of 156.82 and averages 69. He also has a century and a half-century to his name in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Bas de Leede: The Netherlands bowler has taken 7 wickets in 3 matches. Bas de Leede's best figures for this edition of the ODI World Cup is 4/62 and he averages 23.14.

Dilshan Madushanka: The bowler from Sri Lanka has picked up 7 wickets in 3 matches so far at an average of 26.28. Dilshan Madushanka's 3/38 is his finest bowling performance of the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023.

NED vs SL squads

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Vikramjit Singh, Noah Croes (wk), Scott Edwards (c & wk), Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein and Shariz Ahmad

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana

NED vs SL Fantasy XI team

Wicket-Keeper: Scott Edwards

Batters: Vikramjit Singh, Colin Ackermann, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka

All-Rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Roelof van der Merwe and Saqib Zulfiqar

Bowlers: Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana

Captain: Kusal Mendis

Vice-Captain: Max O'Dowd

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODIs

Netherlands and Sri Lanka have competed against each other on 5 occasions in ODIs. While the Netherlands have failed to register a single win, their rivals have emerged victorious on 5 instances.

The highest score in these 5 encounters is 443 by Sri Lanka while the lowest has been 86 by Netherlands.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka ODI records

Highest score: Sri Lanka scored 443/9 against the Netherlands in 2006, which stands as the highest score for the Sri Lanka team in the ODIs. Sanath Jayasuriya scored 157 to propel Sri Lanka to the record score. In reply, the Netherlands were bowled out for 248.

The Netherlands have posted a highest score of 374/9 against the West Indies in 2023.

Lowest score: Sri Lanka managed 43/10 against South Africa in 2012. It remains the lowest team total for Sri Lanka in an ODI match.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands made the lowest score of 80 against the West Indies in 2007.

Average score: The average score for the Netherlands in Netherlands vs Sri Lanka ODI matches is 199, while Sri Lanka averages at 217 runs in the ODIs.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka prediction

Sri Lanka have a better head-to-head record against the Dutch cricket team in ODI cricket. Sri Lanka will go as favourites to beat the Netherlands on Saturday and open their win column in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.