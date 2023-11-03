Netherlands off-spinner Aryan Dutt has expressed his desire to dismiss star India batter Virat Kohli, adding that it would be the best gift of the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023. Netherlands and India square off on November 12 in Bengaluru. The match will mark the end of the group phase of the tournament. While Kohli has been in sublime form in the World Cup so far, scoring 354 runs in six games at an average of 88.50, Dutt has emerged as a future prospect, bagging eight wickets in six games.

"All wickets are important for me, but I would love to dismiss Kohli. I consider that wicket as the best gift in this World Cup. I don't compare myself to Deepak Patel, but I am enjoying bowling on Indian pitches. They can be different, providing a unique feel and aiding spinners who rely on variations," Dutt said on the sidelines of an event on Tuesday, October 31.

Dutt emphasised the importance of self-belief in order to outwit the batters.

"I believe in my strengths and don't worry much about the batters facing me. My focus is on consistently hitting the right lengths and using my speed and turn to outfox the batsmen," he added.

Dutt further revealed how former India captain MS Dhoni inspired him to take up the sport.

"It inspired me to take up the sport, and I never imagined I'd play in a World Cup. Dhoni has been a guiding force, and I've always admired Team India and its players," he concluded.

With wins over South Africa and Bangladesh, Netherlands occupy the eighth spot in the points table with four points.