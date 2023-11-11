India and the Netherlands go up against each other in match no. 45, the final group game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The contest will begin at 2:00 PM IST on Sunday, November 12. The Indian cricket team have won eight matches on the trot to secure the top spot in the standings. The Rohit Sharma-led team will feature in the semi-finals next, after their group match against the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands are at the bottom of the World Cup 2023 points table with four points after winning just two of their eight matches. Scott Edwards and Co. suffered a 160-run defeat against the 2019 World Champions England in their latest match.

England smashed 339/9 against the Netherlands in Pune, courtesy of Ben Stokes' 108 off 84 balls. Bas de Leede registered a three-for but failed to control the scoring rate. In the run chase, Teja Nidamanuru top-scored with 41 while three other batters made 30-plus scores. However, they mustered only 179 runs before getting bowled out in 37.2 overs.

It will be a must-win game for the Netherlands in order to stay in the reckoning for a spot in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Dutch team is expected to name an unchanged lineup against India at Bengaluru.

Openers: Wesley Barresi, Max O'Dowd

Wesley Barresi has made 79 runs in three matches in the tournament, including a top score of 41 against Bangladesh.

Max O'Dowd, meanwhile, has had an underwhelming tournament with 108 runs in eight matches. The openers will hope to turn their fortunes around in the batting paradise of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Middle order: Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards

Captain Scott Edwards has been a crucial batter for the Netherlands. He has amassed 242 runs at an average of 40.33, while notching two half-centuries. Edwards also is the joint-most prolific boundary-hitter in the team, smashing 21 fours and three sixes.

Sybrand Engelbrecht is the Netherlands' leading run-getter with 255 in seven matches, averaging 36.42. He smashed two fifty-plus scores - 70 vs Sri Lanka and 58 vs Afghanistan - in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

All-rounders: Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek

Colin Ackermann has scored 181 runs in eight matches at an average of 22.62. He made a 73-ball 69 against New Zealand, albeit in a losing cause. Ackermann has also picked up five wickets in 44.2 overs.

Bas de Leede has been the most successful all-rounder in the Dutch team. He has registered 127 runs and 14 wickets, the most scalps by a Netherlands bowler this edition. He bowled a spell of 3/74 against England last time out while picking four wickets against Pakistan earlier in the tournament.

Teja Nidamanuru, meanwhile, has 110 runs to his name. Veteran Roelof van der Merwe has made 52 runs and scalped five wickets. Logan van Beek has notched 124 runs at an average of 24.80 in seven matches while taking 12 wickets at an economy rate of 6.06 in the World Cup 2023.

Bowlers: Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Aryan Dutt has been the leading spinner for the Netherlands in this tournament. He has taken 10 wickets and maintained an economy rate of 5.30. His best of 3/44 came against Sri Lanka at Lucknow.

Paul van Meekeren, meanwhile, has accounted for 11 wickets in the tournament. The best bowling figures of 4/23 against Bangladesh rewarded the Dutch team with a handsome 87-run victory.

Netherlands' Predicted Playing XI

Wesley Barresi

Max O'Dowd

Colin Ackermann

Sybrand Engelbrecht

Scott Edwards (captain and wicketkeeper)

Bas de Leede

Teja Nidamanuru

Logan van Beek

Roelof van der Merwe

Aryan Dutt

Paul van Meekeren