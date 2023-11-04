Former England captain Michael Vaughan trolled Pakistan, saying that the team needs a controversy to win a match. Vaughan comments came ahead of Pakistan's must-win game against New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup. Pakistan need to win both of their remaining games to have any chance of qualifying for the semi-finals of the tournament. Vaughan took a dig at Pakistan, saying that he was 'worried' because "it's been too calm this last couple of days" in the lead up to the match against the Kiwis.

"If you go back to the history of the World Cup, the World Cup doesn't start until there's controversy with Pakistan. Until someone falls-out... I don't understand why don't they sack everyone the day the tournament starts off. Everyone resigns... they'd win every World Cup. What are they waiting for?" Vaughan said on the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

Vaughan suggested that Pakistan need someone to "resign" or "leak a WhatsApp message" to beat New Zealand.

"I worry about Pakistan tomorrow .. it's been too calm this last couple of days... they need someone to resign today or leak a what's app message..." Vaughan shared the video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter)

For context, Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq resigned from his position earlier this week after Pakistan lost four games on the bounce.

Inzamam penned his resignation over allegations that he was also a shareholder in a prominent player management company.

Following the aftermath of his resignation, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh to stay alive in the tournament.