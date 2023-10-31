India's marquee pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah put on a show against England, bagging three wickets in the team's 100-run win. Bumrah, with his three wickets in the match, set the foundation for Rohit & Co. as they look to defend a modest total of 239 runs. After India's 6th win on the trot in the competition, Bumrah also responded to the social media venom he was subjected to. The pace bowler said that he was delighted to have made a strong comeback to the national team.

Bumrah, who spend most of the last year on the sidelines due to injury troubles, said that there were many who suggested that his career was over. The pacer, hence, was glad to have proved them wrong.

"My wife [the TV sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan] also works in the sports-media department. So yeah, I heard a lot of question marks on my career that I will never come back and all of that, but it doesn't really matter. I'm very happy," Bumrah told Sky Sports after India secured a 100-run win over defending champions England.

"I came back and I realised how much I love playing the game. I was not chasing anything. Great headspace was there when I came back from the injury. So yeah, eventually I'm looking at the positives and trying to enjoy as much as you can," he further said.

India could only manage 239 runs after losing early wickets but the bowlers made up for the batters' errors with a stupendous show in Lucknow. Reflecting on the game against England, Bumrah said that he was happy that Jos Buttler's men put the Indian team under pressure.

"It was good challenge for us that we were put under pressure. We lost a little bit of early wickets. We had to squeeze in and in the field as well, we had to put in a lot of effort. So yeah, very happy with the result. It was really good for us because we've been fielding first and we've been doing that for a while now. Because [India chased] in the previous series as well, which I played," Bumrah said.

"Usually when you bowl with the new ball, you first search for swing if there is some swing. Otherwise, you just try and hit a hard length and make it as difficult as possible. So there was a little bit of swing, but not too much from my end. Then I tried to seam the ball a lot more and which was helping a little bit. So then I changed to seam bowling."