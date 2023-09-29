Former India batter Virender Sehwag has a piece of advice for Rohit Sharma and co. ahead of next month's ICC Cricket World Cup. India head into the tournament with an Asia Cup triumph, as well as a 2-1 series win over Australia. Sehwag, who was part of the India team that won the World Cup in 2011, revealed how the team approached the tournament, off the field, while also highlighting the importance of captain MS Dhoni and head coach Gary Kirsten.

"When we had a team meeting, we decided we won't read newspapers, don't listen to outside noise. Anything which can add to pressure, we won't do. It had become a rule and almost everyone genuinely followed that. We stayed together, we tried enjoy and do team-building exercises. Because it's easy to drift apart in long tournaments such as these. Gary Kirsten and MS Dhoni ensured that we stay together," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Sehwag revealed how Dhoni encouraged the team to follow the process, which eventually led to India's second ODI World Cup triumph, and the first after 28 years.

"Before and after matches, we had get-togethers. And we used to mostly talk cricket. On dinners, cricket strategies used to be topic. I used to give suggestions. That was a big reason behind our World Cup win. Of course, we had pressure. Whether we were on flight, the CISF personnel, in hotel, the managers and waiters... everyone kept saying, 'win the World Cup'. But MS Dhoni had this one line, 'focus on the process'. Our process was good, that's why we won," he further revealed.

Notably, Virat Kohli is the lone survivor from the current team who was part of the squad back in 2011.

The World Cup starts on October 5, with India's opening game on October 8 against Australia.