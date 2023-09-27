Former South Africa cricketer AB De Villiers emphasised on the need of a good team than having a phenomenal captain or talented individuals when it comes to winning the Cricket World Cup 2023 title. De Villiers went on to say that it was not MS Dhoni or Ben Stokes who won the trophy back in 2011 and 2019 respectively but the India and England cricket teams. The Proteas legend also spoke against the culture among cricket fans to glorify individual achievements and not take the team into consideration.

“Cricket is a team game, it's not a player lifting the World Cup. I see that way too often on social platforms. MS Dhoni did not win the World Cup, India won the World Cup, so keep that in mind. Don't forget that. Ben Stokes did not lift the trophy in Lord's back in 2019, it was team England,” AB de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

Earlier, he was all praise for his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Mohammed Siraj after the fast bowler produced a brilliant performance to guide his side to the Asia Cup 2023 title.

"I think what stands out with him is his attitude, and we've spoken about this before on this series. Your attitude can really uplift you if you never give up. And if you keep trying and you make your attitude, catch you with your teammates, the people want you there. The fans want you there, and that's where you start doing some brilliant things and special things on the park. And Mohammad Siraj is one of those players."

"He always just keeps coming back. He's always in your face and I've mentioned this before. The bowlers who are respected the most are the guys that never gave up. They would always compete for every single ball, be in your face. And that's what Siraj does," De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.