ICC announced the schedule and the allocated venues for the ODI World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. The marquee event will commence from October 5 with defending champions England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hosts India will be opening their campaign against their World Test Championship final rivals Australia on October 8 in Chennai. Ever-since the schedule has been announced, many former cricketers and experts have expressed their opinion regarding the same. Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has also penned down an emotional message.

Taking to Twitter, Ganguly wrote, "Look forward to the World Cup in India .. missed out as president due to covid ..what a spectacle it will be ..great venues .. great allocations . So many venues no country can boast of ..Bcci will make it a tournament to remember for the world .. congratulations to all at @BCCI, @jayshah, Roger Binny and all the other office bearers ..and staff .."

Earlier on Tuesday, BCCI secretary Jay Shah also expressed happiness after announcement of schedule and called it a "proud moment" for India to host the ODI World Cup for the fourth time.

"Proud moment for India! Hosting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup for the fourth time is an incredible honor. With 12 cities as the backdrop, we'll showcase our rich diversity and world-class cricketing infrastructure. Get ready for an unforgettable tournament!" tweeted Jay Shah.

The mouth-watering clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India and Pakistan have faced each other seven times previously when it comes to ODI World Cups - in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015 and 2019. In the 50-over format, Pakistan are yet to beat India in World Cup matches. Only twice did the two arch-rivals not meet each other -- in 1992 and 2007.

India's opening match against Australia will be a tricky one where the hosts would look to avenge their recent defeat in the ICC World Test Championship final against the Kangaroos. The contests against New Zealand, England and South Africa could prove to be decisive in defining the fate of Rohit Sharma's men.

A total of 10 teams will feature in what will be the biggest Cricket World Cup ever, to be played across 10 venues from 5 October to 19 November, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.