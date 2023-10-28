Defending champions England suffered their fourth defeat in five games in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023, losing to Sri Lanka by eight wickets on Thursday. The defeat has put the Jos Buttler-led side in a tricky situation, with the team staring at a disappointing early exit from the tournament. England are currently ninth in the points table with four games left to play. Former India batter Virender Sehwag has labelled England as a "mediocre side" in One-Day Internationals. Sehwag pointed out how England have failed to qualify for the semi-finals in seven of the last eight 50-over Cricket World Cups.

"England in 50 over one day international cricket has been a very mediocre side. Apart from the 2019 World cup at Home, in the last 8 attempts they have failed to make the semis 7 times. Not having a steady side and too much chopping & changing and wrongly thinking that they are as exciting in ODI's as they are in Tests cost them," Sehwag posted on X (formerly Twitter).

England in 50 over one day international cricket has been a very mediocre side. Apart from the 2019 World cup at Home, in the last 8 attempts they have failed to make the semis 7 times. Not having a steady side and too much chopping & changing and wrongly thinking that they are… — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 26, 2023

In order to make it to the semi-finals, England need to win all of their remaining games, and hope that other results go in their favour.

Three of England's remaining four games are against undefeated two-time champions India, five-time winners Australia and 1992 champions Pakistan.

Despite admitting he has failed to lead the team from the front, captain Buttler insisted he is the right man to carry the team forward.

"I think you're always questioning as captain how you can get the best out of players, how you can get the team moving in the right direction. I certainly have a lot of confidence and belief in myself as a leader and captain and first and foremost as a player, but if you're asking if I should still be captaining the team that's a question for the guys above me," Buttler was quoted as saying by AFP.

Advertisement

Buttler has been in charge since June last year when he succeeded Eoin Morgan who led England to victory at the 2019 World Cup.

Buttler has enjoyed success, leading the team to the World Twenty20 title in Australia last year.

In India, however, England have looked predictable and tired -- on Thursday, all of their starting eleven were over the age of 30.

(With AFP Inputs)