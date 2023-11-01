New Zealand pacer Matt Henry suffered a right hamstring injury during the ongoing World Cup match against South Africa in Pune on Wednesday. He sustained the injury during the 27th over of South Africa's innings after having bowled three balls of his sixth over. He looked in discomfort and walked off the field. Although New Zealand team management strapped his hamstring region, enabling him him to continue bowling, it didn't work out.

The Blackcaps X (formerly Twitter) handle soon issued an update on Henry's situation, stating that he felt a "tightness in his right hamstring" and "following further assessment he will not return to the field at this stage." However, it remains unclear whether he would return to bat later in the day if required.

Henry, for now, has become the fourth injured player in the Kiwi team, alongside Lockie Ferguson (achilles), Mark Chapman (calf) and Kane Williamson (thumb).

He has been New Zealand's second most successful bowler in the showpiece so far after Mitchell Santner.

So far, Henry has scalped 11 wickets from seven matches at an average of 28.63 and an economy rate of 5.79, with best figures of three for 40 against the Netherlands. New Zealand are currently ranked third on the points table with four wins and two losses from six games.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)