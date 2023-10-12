India opening batter Shubman Gill reached Ahmedabad late on Wednesday ahead of the blockbuster World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday. Gill, who has missed India's first two games, is reportedly recovering from dengue. However, it is not clear if the 24-year-old opener will be able to play in the marquee fixture, which was rescheduled from October 15 to October 14. India downed Australia in their tournament opener last Sunday in Chennai, and fend off Afghanistan with ease in their second match on Wednesday in Delhi.

Gill didn't travel with the team to Delhi as he was still recovering from a reported dengue fever. However, the batter landed in Ahmedabad late on Wednesday, and was being escorted out off the airport by the security personnel.

Shubman Gill's Arrival in Ahmedabad Ahead of India-Pakistan World Cup Clash. It is still not clear if the 24-year-old opener will be able to play the game against Pakistan but indications are that he is improving.#INDvsPAK #ShubmanGill #ViratKohli #CWC23 #BCCI #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/rTAve51Xau — CricKong Daily Cricket Updates (@CrickongDaily) October 12, 2023

The 24-year-old Gill has been in sensational form over the past 12 months and has five ODI hundreds to his name this year. He is expected to play a crucial role if India are to regain the trophy after 12 years.

On the other hand, the Pakistan cricket team also reached Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Just like India, Pakistan have won their first two game of the World Cup

Centuries from Abdullah Shafique and Mohammed Rizwan helped Pakistan pull off the highest run chase in World Cup history after they defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Rizwan played an outstanding unbeaten knock of 131 runs off 121 while Abdullah Shafique slammed 113 and a fiery cameo from Iftikhar Ahmed helped Pakistan chase 344 with 10 balls to spare.

(With ANI Inputs)