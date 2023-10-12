Australian cricket team batter Marcus Stoinis' dismissal during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa caused a massive controversy on Thursday. Stoinis gloved a delivery from Kagiso Rabada and Quinton De Kock completed a sensational catch behind the stumps. However, he was given not out by the on-field umpire and South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma quickly asked for the review. The replays showed that there was a clear spike when the ball went past the bat and the third umpire went on to give him out. But, Stoinis was not pleased with the decision as he pointed out that the ball hit his top hand and at that moment, it was not in contact with the bat.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) laws state that a batter cannot be given caught out if his glove which the ball came in contact with is not touching the bat. The third umpire gave the decision as he thought that the top glove was touching the bottom hand holding the bat but Stoinis was not convinced.

Coming to the match, Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram added another half-century to his name as South Africa defeated Australia by 134 runs. Chasing a target of 312, the Aussies never looked in control and they were outdone by brilliant bowling performances by Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj.

While Rabada took three wickets, Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen took two each to pile misery on Australia who have now lost both of their matches at Cricket World Cup 2023.