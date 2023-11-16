Defending champions had a forgettable outing at the ongoing ODI World Cup as the Jos Buttler-led side got eliminated in the league stage. The 2019 champions were only able to register three victories in nine matches and finished at the seventh spot in the points table. Their poor run at the mega event has invited a lot of backlash from many former cricketers. Similarly, former England skipper Michael Vaughan has slammed the Three Lions and advised them to follow the fitness routine of star India batter Virat Kohli.

Vaughan stated that 'Bazball' or playing aggressive cricket may work in the Test format but for the ODIs, players of England need to work on their fitness.

"This relaxed, carefree attitude of the Bazballers has been great but it should not roll into white-ball games. In white-ball cricket you have to be fit, running between wickets and in the outfield. Look at Virat Kohli. He spends four hours running around in the field and then goes and bats for 3-4 hours and masterminds the chase. That is fitness," Vaughan wrote in a column for The Telegraph.

"English cricket has to set benchmarks and fitness is hugely important for discipline. It shows discipline in life if you are fit and looking after yourself, getting in the gym, pounding the treadmill and doing your miles. Cricket is a running game. I hope Key and the team behind the scenes are making sure that is important and not going back to the old-school days," he added.

The first semi-final of ODI World Cup 2023 will be played on Wednesday between hosts India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Advertisement

South Africa will be squaring off against five-time champions Australia in the second semi-final match on Thursday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.