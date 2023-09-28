The Pakistan cricket team has reached Hyderabad, thanks to the timely clearance of their visas. Upon landing in Hyderabad, Babar Azam and his men received a rapturous welcome, with fans turning up in numbers to welcome the men from across the border. Several Pakistan players took to social media to express their delight at the grand welcome they received. Diet is an extremely important part of an athlete's meal, and Pakistan players are truly feasting on some exquisite cuisines in Hyderabad.

Since landing in Hyderabad, Pakistan players have already hit the training ground once, ahead of their warm-up game against New Zealand on Friday. While the players certainly enjoyed their first training session in India, the food they were served would've satisfied them too.

With beef not available to all the 10 participating teams in India, Pakistan will rely on chicken, mutton and fish for their daily protein intake. The team's diet chart, which is in PTI's possession, includes grilled lamb chops, mutton curry, the hugely popular butter chicken and grilled fish.

As per the PTI report, for their carbohydrate intake, the Pakistan team has asked the stadium caterer for steamed basmati rice, spaghetti in Bolognese sauce, a favourite of the great Shane Warne, and vegetarian pulao. As Pakistan are here for almost two weeks, the cheat meals could include the famous Hyderabadi biryani.

Pakistan Cricket Team have safely reached the team hotel in Hyderabad and straightaway had the famous Hyderabadi Biryani in India. #worldcup2023 #BabarAzam #pakistancricket pic.twitter.com/fZAU5uSB06 — King Babar Azam Fans club (@BasitBasit24360) September 27, 2023

If the first 12 hours are an indication, irrespective of what happens on the field, it will be a memorable first trip to India for Babar and his team.

As far as the schedule goes, the Pakistan team has a couple of warm-up matches scheduled before the ODI World Cup begins. After taking on New Zealand in Hyderabad on Friday, Babar's men are set to take on Australia in their second practice game on Tuesday.

Pakistan open their ODI World Cup campaign against New Zealand on October 06.

With PTI inputs