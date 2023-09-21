The Cricket World Cup is round the corner as all eyes are on the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team. The last time India hosted the Cricket World Cup in 2011, MS Dhoni's Indian cricket team brought cheers to billions with an historic triumph. It was India's second ODI Cricket World Cup win after Kapil Dev-led side's win in 1983. All Indian cricket team fans would expect Rohit Sharma's team to bring home a third ODI Cricket World Cup Trophy home. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, would be under focus when the Cricket World Cup starts on October 5.

Before that, the BCCI posted a video of the Indian cricket team which many fans believe has the official jersey of the Indian cricket team for the Cricket World Cup. The jersey in the video has tri-coloured striped on the shoulder part while the one that India wore at Asia Cup had three white stripes.

1983 - the spark. 2011 - the glory.

2023 - the dream.

Impossible nahi yeh sapna, #3kaDream hai apna.@adidas pic.twitter.com/PC5cW7YhyQ — BCCI (@BCCI) September 20, 2023

Legendary Indian all-rounder and World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev on Monday was all praise for the Indian team and especially pacer Mohammed Siraj, who absolutely decimated Sri Lanka to help India win the eighth Asia Cup title. After speedster Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell decimated Sri Lanka, the opening duo of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan's flawless fifty-run partnership ensured India won Asia Cup by ten wickets. "Do you think I need to say anything more than what people are saying. What a fantastic cricket being played. I think as a cricketer I would like to see much closer games towards the World Cup but I think as a player dismiss them for 30 runs and win. But as a spectator, I would say it would be better if the game is close," Kapil Dev said at a media event.

Siraj took 6/21 in seven overs to bundle out Lankan Lions for 50 runs in just 15.2 overs.

Kapil Dev said he has been wonderful. "I am so happy that in the sub-continent all 10 wickets are being taken by our fast bowlers. I think that it is the cherry on the cake. There was a time when we used to depend on spinners but it is not anymore. That is why the team has become so good."

The former skipper said it is more important right now to make sure that India first qualifies for the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup at home from October 5.

"I think if we come in the top 4, that is more important. You cannot say, right now, we are favourites. Our team is very good. We have to work very hard. I know about my team. I do not know about other teams...Indian team is ready to play and win the Championship. More than India winning the World Cup I want them to come out (to) dominate. I think that is what we look for in the future. I think the Indian team as far as I am concerned, are ready to play and win the World Cup," he said.