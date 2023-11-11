Pakistan face a must-win situation on Saturday as they take on England in their final group match of the Cricket World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Pakistan not only have to beat England, but also have to make sure that they topple New Zealand on Net Run-Rate (NRR) to qualify for the semi-finals. While Pakistan's semi-final hopes hang by a thread, former India batter Virender Sehwag has taken a brutal dig at the Babar Azam-led pacers.

After a Pakistan fan stated that their bowlers had troubled Sehwag on multiple occasions, an Indian came to Sehwag's defense, claiming that the former opener had an average of 91 against the Pakistan pacers.

Sehwag too joined the conversation and schooled the Pakistan fan, claiming that after legendary pacer Wasim Akram's retirement, their bowling attack wasn't good for him.

"Nahi yaar, Wasim bhai ke retirement ke baad jaise yeh thhey , 200 ki avg honi chahiye tha inke saath. But jo bhi ho , tab bhi aur ab bhi Inke Mazzey lene mein maza aata hai," Sehwag tweeted.

But jo bhi ho , tab bhi aur ab bhi Inke Mazzey lene mein maza aata hai . — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 10, 2023

Sehwag had earlier shared a "Pakistan Zindabhaag" post, implying that Babar and his men will travel back home after their last game of the group stage agaisnt England.

Currently placed fifth in the standings with eight points from as many matches, Pakistan, who will take on England in Kolkata on Saturday, will have to win by 287 runs if they bat first. If they chase, Pakistan will have to win with 284 balls -- more than 47 overs -- to spare.