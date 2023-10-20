India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will miss the team's World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand, which will be played in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22. Hardik limped off the pitch during India's match against Bangladesh after twisting his ankle. During the 9th over of the Bangladesh innings, Pandya tried to stop a shot from Litton Das with his right leg but ended up slipping in the process. He landed awkwardly on his left leg and the physio had to rush to the field as Pandya looked in pain. The BCCI had earlier stated that Hardik was taken for scans, and is being monitored by the medical team.

However, the BCCI has now confirmed that Hardik will miss Sunday's game against New Zealand in Dharamsala. He is likely to join the team in Lucknow, ahead of India's match against England on Sunday, October 29.

"Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling during India's match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team. He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England," BCCI said in a statement.

On Thursday, India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in Pune.

With four wins in four matches, India is in the second spot in the points table with eight points. New Zealand is at the top with a better net-run-rate.