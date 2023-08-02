India's World Cup match against Pakistan has been moved to October 14 from October 15, BCCI sources told NDTV. The India versus Pakistan match had to be rescheduled due to issues with regards to deployment of security on the first day of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad. The ICC and BCCI had approached the PCB for the rescheduling of two of its group matches including the one against India in Ahmedabad. The International Cricket Council (ICC), will soon release an updated schedule as apparently few other games involving other teams would also be rescheduled.

According to a PTI report, Pakistan will also play Sri Lanka on October 10 instead of October 12 in Hyderabad which will facilitate a three-day gap before the India game.

News agency PTI also reported that the game will not move out of the Narendra Modi Stadium but the fans will still need to change their travel plans.

With the hotel fares going through the roof, it was reported earlier this month that the passionate fans who will be flying in from all around the world have resorted to booking hospital beds in the city.

India play their opening World Cup game against Australia in Chennai on October 8 while Pakistan's first two games have been scheduled in Hyderabad on October 6 and October 12.

Advancing the Indo-Pak game by a day might also impact the Babar Azam-led side, which will get a day less to prepare for the high-profile clash.

The report also added that the BCCI secretary Jay Shah has written to associations hosting World Cup matches, asking them to attend a meeting in New Delhi on July 27. During the meeting, the board will discuss the concerns with other boards and take a call on when and where the Indo-Pak match would be taking place.

"I feel it will be in the best interest of all concerned that we meet again to exchange notes and take stock of any issue which needs discussion and decision. Accordingly, you are hereby requested to attend a meeting of the World Cup hosting associations," the letter reportedly read.

Mass cancellations of hotel and flight bookings could be in place if the date for the match does get changed.