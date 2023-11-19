India will look to clinch their third ICC ODI World Cup crown when they take on Australia in the final of the ongoing edition on Sunday, November 19. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will stage the final, with a scheduled start time of 2:00 PM IST. The Indian cricket team has been in terrific form, winning each of their nine league phase matches to finish atop the points table. The two-time champions faced New Zealand in the semi-final at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, where they emerged victorious by 70 runs.

Opting to bat first, the Rohit Sharma-led side got off to a flyer and registered 84/1 in the first powerplay.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, smashed his 50th ODI century to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of 49 ODI tons before Shreyas Iyer recorded back-to-back centuries to propel India to a monumental 397/4.

Thereafter, Mohammad Shami sent the Kiwis' openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra packing within the powerplay phase. However, India were given a brief scare as Kane Williamson (69) and Daryl Mitchell (134) steadied the ship for their team.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, Shami took five more wickets to finish with 7/57, setting the record for the best bowling figures by an Indian in ODI history, helping his side cruise into the final of the ICC World Cup 2023.

As far as the final is concerned, the team management will not be looking to experiment with the winning combination and field the same starting XI that played against the Black Caps last time out.

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill

One of the most consistent opening pairs in the ongoing competition, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have taken the right approach of attacking the bowlers in the first 10 overs to get India off to a superb start.

Advertisement

While the Indian captain has amassed 550 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 124.15, Gill has accumulated 350 runs in eight innings at an average of 50.00. Moreover, they have registered a combined seven half-centuries and a century between them.

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav

Virat Kohli has gone past the 50-run mark eight times in 10 innings in the ICC World Cup 2023. His record-breaking knock against New Zealand in the previous match was his third century of the tournament. Overall, the right-handed batter is the leading run-getter with 711 runs at an astonishing average of 101.57.

Shreyas Iyer has made the no. 4 spot his own after a string of note-worthy performances. His last four knocks read 105, 128*, 77 and 82 (The latest ones first). The 28-year-old will yet again look to enjoy a good outing in the summit clash.

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has been remarkable with his presence behind the stumps. He has accounted for 15 catches and one stumping in 10 matches so far. With the bat, Rahul has scored 386 runs at an average of 77.20.

With the top-five batters firing on all cylinders, Suryakumar Yadav has gotten limited opportunities to spend time in the middle and has contributed 88 runs in six innings.

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja

India's leading all-rounder in the last decade, Ravindra Jadeja has been a standout performer with spin bowling, claiming 16 wickets in 10 matches at a respectable economy of 4.25. With his immaculate fielding and ability to add runs lower down the order, the southpaw has proved instrumental in all three departments.

India could be tempted to bring Ashwin into the mix as well, considering the nature of the surface and his potential danger against the Australians, but it would be a bold call to take.

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

The pace trio Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been at the forefront of India's stunning run, showcasing sensational performances time and again. Bumrah and Siraj have been crucial in powerplay overs, sharing 31 wickets between them in this tournament.

Shami, meanwhile, has bagged 23 wickets in six matches, including three five-wicket hauls. His 7/57 in the last match versus New Zealand set the record for the best bowling figures by an Indian in ODIs.

Kuldeep Yadav rounds off the Indian playing XI. The left-arm wrist spinner has taken 15 wickets so far at a commendable economy rate of 4.32.

India's Predicted Playing XI:Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj