India will battle against Australia in the second of the five-match T20I series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday, November 26. The contest is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST. Riding on outstanding performances from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, along with a rear-guard action from Rinku Singh, India secured a thrilling two-wicket victory in the first T20I. The Indian team will aim to deliver a comprehensive performance and secure a 2-0 lead in the series.

On the other hand, Australia will be determined to enhance their bowling performance and level the series in Thiruvananthapuram.

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to get off to a dream start in the opening match of the series following an unfortunate mix-up with fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, considering his impressive performance of scoring 244 runs in six Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023/24 matches, Gaikwad will be determined to make a positive impact in the second T20I match on Sunday.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also fell short of delivering a strong start to the Indian innings in the first match. India will expect an impactful show from Yashasvi Jaiswal, along with a solid partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the Indian order in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Middle order: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh

Ishan Kishan's half-century played a pivotal role in setting the tone for India's victory in the first match. The left-handed batter's 39-ball 58 left the Australian bowling attack in disarray. Ishan Kishan will be determined to maintain his form and contribute to another India win in the second T20I on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav bounced back from his disappointing ODI World Cup form with a sensational 80-run knock. As India heads into the second T20I, they will rely on Suryakumar Yadav to produce another explosive innings against Australia in Sunday's fixture.

Tilak Varma had a forgettable outing in the first T20I, scoring 10 runs off 12 balls. The left-handed batter will aim to make a significant impact in the second T20I and look to reinforce his case for a spot in India's T20 squad.

Rinku Singh, renowned for his finishing prowess and composed demeanour under pressure, emerged as the hero of the first T20I. He scored a quick-fire 22 at a strike rate of 157.14. Another explosive innings will be expected from Rinku Singh in the second T20I on Sunday.

All-rounder: Axar Patel

While Axar Patel had a relatively quiet day with both bat and ball in the first T20I, the all-rounder remains an important player for India in the series. His capacity to deceive batters with his guile will be crucial against Australia, who have plenty of big-hitters in their lineup. Patel's proficiency in scoring runs at a rapid pace will also play a pivotal role for India in the upcoming match.

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi had a less-than-ideal performance in the first T20I, conceding runs at an economy of 13.50 and managing to take only one wicket. The leg-spinner will be expected to deliver an improved performance at the Greenfield Stadium on Sunday.

Indian pacers Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar faced challenges on a docile pitch during the first T20I. They were taken for runs by Josh Inglis and Steve Smith. The duo are expected to refine their line and length ahead of Sunday's match.

Prasidh Krishna yielded 50 runs in his allotted four overs in the first T20I. Pacer Avesh Khan could get a chance in place of Krishna as India look to bolster their bowling attack.

India Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad,

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ishan Kishan (wk)

Suryakumar Yadav (c)

Tilak Varma

Rinku Singh

Axar Patel

Ravi Bishnoi

Arshdeep Singh

Mukesh Kumar

Avesh Khan