On the eve of the final, Team India will take part in its last practice session of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. India take on Australia in the final with a lot of focus on the pitch, especially after ICC's head curator Andy Atkinson allegedly accused the host nation for swapping tracks for their semi-final against New Zealand earlier this week. Ahead of the final, the Indian players will hit the nets for the final time in this tournament as they look to end 12-year wait for an ICC title on Sunday.

Fans of the Indian cricket team will get the chance to watch their team practice live. Here's all you need to know about India's final practice session:

When will India's Cricket World Cup Final Training Session take place?

India's Cricket World Cup Final Training Session will take place on Saturday, November 18.

Where will India's Cricket World Cup Final Training Session take place?

India's Cricket World Cup Final Training Session will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will India's Cricket World Cup Final Training Session start?

India's Cricket World Cup Final Training Session will start at 5 PM IST.

Where to follow the telecast of India's Cricket World Cup Final Training Session?

India's Cricket World Cup Final Training Session will be telecasted on Star Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of India's Cricket World Cup Final Training Session?

India's Cricket World Cup Final Training Session will be streamed live on Star Sports' Facebook, Instagram and YouTube handles.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)