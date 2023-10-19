India's comprehensive 7-wicket victory over Pakistan in Cricket World Cup 2023 has been the talk of the town since the conclusion of the contest. The result has seen many former Pakistan cricketers raise questions on the ability of Babar Azam's men to go the distance in the tournament. India's victory, on the other hand, earned them many plaudits from fans and experts. However, Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur is confident if his side's ability to go as far as the final of the tournament. However, former India pacer S Sreesanth isn't sure Pakistan can ever beat India in an ICC event.

With two wins in their first three matches, Pakistan are still well in the fray for a top 4 finish in the league stage of the campaign. But, as far as beating India is concerned, Sreesanth has his doubts.

"Mickey Arthur said we'll meet in the final. I don't think Pakistan can ever beat India in an ICC trophy and or in any other event considering the team they have. Even our C team can beat Pakistan's main XI. Make an IPL XI of players who are not playing, even they can defeat the Pakistan team," the pacer told Sportskeeda.

The India vs Pakistan contest was held at te Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The venue is truly the largest cricket stadium in the world, with a capacity of about 132,000 people. Sreesanth made some rather bold statements, saying Pakistan can't even dream of playing in such big stadiums.

"Pakistan cannot even dream of playing in such a big stadium. We gave them a chance, but if you play like that, you won't get such changes again," Sreesanth asserted.

After a morale-shattering defeat against India, Pakistan next face the mighty Australia on October 20. Having lost two of their three matches in the campaign, the Aussies are keen to get some positive results under their belt in their bid for semi-finals qualification.