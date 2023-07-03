The anticipation for the India vs Pakistan clash in the ODI World Cup 2023 has been building ever since the International Cricket Council announced the schedule for the showpiece event. Though the match will be taking place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal feels his team will be the favourites in the contest. In fact, Ajmal doesn't think India even has the bowling attack to challenge the Pakistani batters in the high-profile fixture.

In a chat on the Nadir Ali Podcast, Ajmal ridiculed the Indian bowling, saying the team has never had as threatening a bowling attack as Pakistan has had.

"India's bowling lineup has always been weak," said Ajmal. "Of late, Siraj has bowled well. Shami has been bowling well. Among spinners, I think Ravindra Jadeja will be crucial in World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah could have been a threat for Pakistan, but he has been unfit for quite some time. I don't think India's bowling will be much of a threat for Pakistan," he said.

Speaking of the forthcoming India vs Pakistan clash in the World Cup, Ajmal feels Babar Azam's side will have about 60% chance of winning.

"India's batting has always been strong. Our bowling is dangerous. It will be a battle of equals. Right now, I would say Pakistan has a 60% chance of winning. (Are Pakistan favorites?) Yes. In Indian conditions, considering the bowlers Pakistan has, if Pakistan keeps them down to a low score, Pakistan will win," he opined.

For the record, Pakistan have never been able to beat India in an ODI World Cup clash. The two teams have faced each other a total of 7 times, with all of these encounters ending in the favour of the India.