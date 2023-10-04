The Indian cricket team will be looking to repeat their 2011 heroics as the Cricket World Cup begins on October 5. The last time India hosted the ODI tournament, the MS Dhoni-led side was able to win the title and skipper Rohit Sharma and Co will be looking to achieve the feat once again. The Indian cricket team comes into the Cricket World Cup 2023 on the back of an impressive ODI series win against Australia. Rohit and Virat Kohli may be playing their final Cricket World Cup and along with the returning Ravichandran Ashwin, they form the experienced backbone of the team. With young talents like Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan, Indian cricket team has the perfect mix of youth as well. In the bowling department, all eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah who can prove to be a major asset.

Here's the complete Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule for Indian cricket team -

October 8: India v Australia, Chennai, 2 pm

October 11: India v Afghanistan, New Delhi, 2 pm

October 14: India v Pakistan, Ahmedabad, 2 pm

Advertisement

October 19: India v Bangladesh, Pune, 2 pm

October 22: India v New Zealand, Dharamsala, 2 pm

October 29: India v England, Lucknow, 2 pm

November 2: India v Sri Lanka, Mumbai, 2 pm

Advertisement

November 5: India v South Africa, Kolkata, 2 pm

November 11: India v Netherlands, Bengaluru, 2 pm

India's Cricket World Cup squad:Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.