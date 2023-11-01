India will be up against Sri Lanka in the 33rd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on 2nd November 2023 at 2:00 PM IST. India have played six matches in the tournament and will be looking to strengthen their hold of the top spot, while Sri Lanka have also played six matches and they are currently ranked sixth on the points table. A win against the Lankan side will help India advance to the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2023. (World Cup 2023 Points Table)

Both teams last played against each other in the final of the Asia Cup, 2023 where Mohammed Siraj scored 194 match fantasy points, the most for India while Kusal Mendis topped the fantasy points leaderboard for Sri Lanka with 22 match fantasy points.

India beat England by 100 runs in their last fixture of the ICC World Cup 2023. The top fantasy player for India in that match was Mohammed Shami who scored 145 points.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka were beaten by seven wickets by Afghanistan in their previous World Cup fixture. The top fantasy player for Sri Lanka in that match was Dilshan Madushanka who scored 62 fantasy points.

IND vs SL pitch report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is a balanced one and is likely to stay intact throughout the match. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 258 runs.

Pace or Spin?

The pacers have taken 83% of the total wickets at this venue. Hence picking up pacers in your fantasy team should be a good idea.

IND vs SL weather report

The temperature is expected to be around 30.32 degrees with humidity around 46%. Winds at a speed of 2.8 m/s are expected.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

1. Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj is a bowler and has an average of 47 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.9 and is a good-to-have player for your fantasy team. The pacer has taken 0, 1, 2, 2, 0 wickets at an average of 1 in the last five matches. This player has a very good record against this opponent, taking 6, 0, 1, 4, 3 wickets in the recent matches.

2. Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli can be a high-risk, high returns pick for your Dream11 team. Virat Kohli has an average of 72 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.5. In the last four matches, the right-handed batter has scored 214 runs averaging 42.8 per match.

3. Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill is a top order batter and has an average of 74 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.4 and can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. In the last five matches, he has scored 208 runs at an average of 41.6 per match.

4. Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. This player has an average of 71 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.4. Jasprit Bumrah bowls right-arm fast and in the recently played four matches, he has taken 0, 3, 1, 2, 2 wickets at an average of 1.6.

5. Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma is a batter and has an average of 74 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.1 and can be a good pick for your Dream11 team. In the last five matches, Rohit Sharma has scored 87, 46, 48, 86, 131 runs averaging 79.6 per match.

IND vs SL squads

India: Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Kusal Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage and Dilshan Madushanka

IND vs SL Fantasy XI Team

Wicket-Keepers: KL Rahul and Kusal Mendis

Batters: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer

All-Rounder: Dunith Wellalage

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Maheesh Theekshana and Kasun Rajitha

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-Captain: Dunith Wellalage

India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODIs

In the 167 matches played between these two teams, India has won 98 matches while Sri Lanka emerged victorious on 57 outings. The two sides have played out a tied game while 11 matches have ended without a result.

India vs Sri Lanka ODI records

Highest score: India's 414/7 at Rajkot in 2009 is their highest total in ODIs against Sri Lanka.

In reply, Sri Lanka reached 411/8 in their quota of 50 overs to record their highest score against the Men in Blue in the ODI format.

Lowest score: India's 54 all-out against Sri Lanka at Sharjah is their lowest ODI total against the Lankans.

Sri Lanka's 50 all-out at Colombo in 2023 is their lowest score in ODIs against the Men in Blue.

India vs Sri Lanka prediction

Team India, with six wins on the trot in the World Cup 2023, are favourites against Sri Lanka who are coming off a loss against Afghanistan in their last fixture.