India will square off against South Africa in the top-of-the-table clash in the Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 5. The clash will take place at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata, scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST. The Indian cricket team has been in terrific form in the World Cup 2023, winning all their seven matches so far. Their most recent win came against Sri Lanka, where they registered a lop-sided 302-run victory. Mohammad Shami was named the Player of the Match for his 5/18 which rattled the Sri Lankan batting line-up.

On the other hand, South Africa have won six out of their seven fixtures so far. Since their only defeat against Netherlands, they have won four games on the trot, with the most recent one coming against New Zealand by 190 runs.

While Team India became the first team to qualify for the semis in this edition of the competition, the Proteas can become the second side to make it to the last four if they win against the hosts on Sunday.

IND vs SA Fantasy XI Prediction: Top batter and wicket-keeper picks

Rohit Sharma: India's captain is in stellar form in the Cricket World Cup 2023. The opening batter has piled up 402 runs in seven matches at an average of 57.42 and a strike rate of 119.64, which includes one ton and two half-centuries.

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock can be a good pick among wicket-keepers in your fantasy cricket team. He has a batting average of 77.85 and can provide an explosive start on a batting-friendly Eden Gardens track. Overall, he has amassed 545 runs in seven fixtures with the help of four centuries to top the scoring charts for Cricket World Cup 2023.

Virat Kohli: Coming in at No. 3 for India, Virat Kohli has racked up 442 runs in seven innings and has crossed the 50-run mark on five occasions. In the recently played four matches, he has scored 286 runs at an average of 57.2.

IND vs SA Fantasy XI Prediction: Top bowler picks

Mohammad Shami: Team India's pacer is a must-have pick for your fantasy cricket team. Mohammed Shami has taken 14 wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 4.27, with his best performance being 5/18 against Sri Lanka.

Kuldeep Yadav: India's slow left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav can be another decent addition among the bowlers. The 28-year-old has bagged 10 scalps in seven matches at an economy of 4.40 and an average of 26.40.

Gerald Coetzee: The Proteas seamer has made the most of his limited opportunities to register 14 wickets in six matches and can be a great source of points given his knack for getting breakthroughs at regular intervals.

IND vs SA Fantasy XI Prediction: Top all-rounder picks

Marco Jansen: All-rounder Marco Jansen has been an asset for South Africa in the powerplay overs. The tall pacer has made use of his height to good effect in providing early breakthroughs for his side. Overall, he has scored 143 runs in seven matches alongside taking 16 wickets at an economy of 5.83.

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram is a fairly consistent player who has done well with the bat. In seven matches, the right-hander has scored 362 runs at an average of 60.33 and a strike rate of 117.53, which includes one century and three half-centuries.

Ravindra Jadeja: The Indian cricket team all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has had a successful outing in the Cricket World Cup 2023 so far, especially with the ball. He has taken nine wickets in seven matches at an economy of 3.78. With the bat, the left-hander has scored 82 runs in three innings, with his highest of 39* coming against New Zealand.

IND vs SA Fantasy XI Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Mohammad Shami: Indian fast bowler can be considered for captaincy in your fantasy cricket team. Mohammed Shami has claimed 14 wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 4.27.

Rohit Sharma: Team India skipper has had a superb run of form in the Cricket World Cup 2023. The opener has accumulated 402 runs in seven matches with the help of one century and two fifties.

Kuldeep Yadav: India's spinner Kuldeep Yadav is a decent choice for captaincy. He has bagged 10 wickets in seven games at an economy of 4.40 and an average of 26.40.

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj returned to form when he faced Sri Lanka last time out, with his 3/16 in seven overs proving too good for the opposition batters. In the Cricket World Cup 2023, Siraj has taken nine wickets in seven innings.

Gerald Coetzee: The Proteas seamer has been the pick of the bowlers for his team. He has registered 14 wickets in six encounters at an economy of 6.85.

IND vs SA squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammad Shami, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Heinrich Klaasen, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen