India and South Africa will go head to head in the 37th match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5. The match begins at 2:00 PM IST. India are currently in terrific form, having won all seven matches they have played so far. Rohit Sharma and his team defeated Sri Lanka by 302 runs in their last match, the second biggest win in the tournament history. They have two batters with over 400 runs (Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma), while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav are doing a terrific job with the ball.

South Africa too have been on roll this edition. Their only defeat in the tournament came against Netherlands and registered six comprehensive wins in their other matches. They got the better of New Zealand by a whopping 190 runs in their last match. Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock scored centuries with the bat, while Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen did the damage with the ball.

Here's a look at how the Eden Gardens, one of India's oldest venues, has fared in ODI cricket over the years.

Eden Gardens ODI record

Win/loss record

India have played 22 matches at Eden Gardens. They have won 13 matches and lost eight, while one game concluded without a result.

On the other hand, South Africa have played four matches at the stadium, winning and losing two apiece.

Advertisement

Average score

India scored an average of 236 runs in ODI cricket at the ground. Meanwhile, the average score of South Africa at Eden Gardens is 207 runs.

Highest score

India's highest score stands at 404/5 in 50 overs, made against Sri Lanka in 2014. India beat Sri Lanka by 153 runs. In the same match, Rohit Sharma smashed a 173-ball 264 to create a record for the highest individual score in ODI cricket history.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the highest total for South Africa at Eden Gardens came against Ireland in 2011, when they put together 272/7 in 50 overs. South Africa beat Ireland by 131 runs.

Lowest score

The lowest score of India when playing at Eden Gardens is 165/10, made against Pakistan in 2013. Pakistan beat India by 85 runs.

Top run-getter and wicket-taker

Sachin Tendulkar is India's highest run-scorer at the Eden Gardens. He scored 496 runs in 13 matches at an average of 49.60. This tally includes one century and four half-centuries. Among South African players, former captain Graeme Smith has the most runs at Eden Gardens, scoring 141 runs in two matches. This includes one century.

Anil Kumble picked up 14 wickets in six ODIs at the Eden Gardens, the most among Indian bowlers. For South Africa, Alan Donald leads the charge, with five wickets in two matches.

India vs South Africa ODI record at Eden Gardens

Head-to-head: India and South Africa have faced each other on three occasions at Eden Gardens. India have won two of those fixtures while South Africa have had the upper hand in one game.

Highest score: The highest score for an India vs South Africa match at Eden Gardens is 195/10 achieved by India in 1993.

Lowest score: South Africa managed 193 runs on the scoreboard in 1993 against India, which remains their lowest team score at the ground.

Prediction

Given India's superior record at the Eden Gardens as compared to the Proteas, they can be backed to win their eighth game on the bounce in the Cricket World Cup 2023.