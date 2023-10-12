One star who has been missing from the action for the Indian cricket team at the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 is Shubman Gill. The young India batter was supposed to be a top-order batting mainstay for the Indian cricket team at the Cricket World Cup. But illness forced him out of the first two matches of India at the ODI Cricket World Cup against Australia and Afghanistan. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team's next match is against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The venue is the favourite hunting ground of Shubman Gill. He has a fabulous record there.

And before the match, Shubman Gill has started batting! Several images of him went viral on Thursday which showed him batting in the nets.

Updates on Shubman Gill: (To PTI)



- He practiced today at Motera nets.

- He practiced batting for 1 Hour.

- He went 11.30 AM today in nets.

- He had an extensive session.



- The Prince Shubman Gill is getting ready to Grand Comeback...!!! pic.twitter.com/mA9q9pO21O — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 12, 2023

Shubman Gill has started the batting practice.



- Great news for Team India. pic.twitter.com/lkfcNgEi1F — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 12, 2023

Arrival of Shubman Gill in Ahmedabad. (Vipul Kashyap).



- Hope we get to see Gill soon in action...!!!pic.twitter.com/j5DDZpYlHj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 11, 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday ruled out Gill from India's clash against Afghanistan in Delhi after confirming that he stayed in Chennai under the supervision of the medical team.

Indian cricket team batting coach Rathour was quizzed about an update on Gill while referring to a news item that he was hospitalised and then he has been brought back to the hotel.

Rathour shed some light on the matter and said in the pre-match press conference, "He is recovering well. He was hospitalised, yes, but that was more as a precaution. He is back in the hotel; he is recovering well. So, being monitored by the medical team and whatever update we get, we are hoping that he will recover pretty soon. He is looking good actually."