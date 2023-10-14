Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be up against each other in the ODI World Cup 2023 on Saturday. The high-profile game will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both the teams are undefeated in the ongoing tournament so far registering two wins in apiece. Talking about the Rohit Sharma led team, it defeated Australia by six wickets in its campaign opener and then routed Afghanistan by an eight-wicket margin in a one sided game. Their net run rate (NRR) is +1.500. (Scorecard | Points Table)

On the other hand, Babar Azam-led Pakistan defeated Netherlands by 81 runs in their opening game before handing a six-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in a high-scoring encounter in Hyderabad. The match also saw Pakistan registering the highest-ever successful ODI chase in World Cup history. Their NRR is +0.927.

While both India and Pakistan will be carrying good form, there are also some areas of concern for them going into the game. Here are the major issues that might trouble India -

The Selection Dilemma

Whether to give benched player Suryakumar Yadav a chance in the crucial match against Pakistan or not must be in the mind of the selection panel. The dilemma arises not only because of the abilities that Suryakumar possesses but also because Shreyas Iyer has failed to impress so far.

Another selection dilemma would be revolving around the possible inclusion of Mohammad Shami. The star pacer is yet to feature in any game this World Cup, but his familiarity with the Narendra Modi Stadium might benefit India more than any other player. The venue is Shami's home ground in Indian Premier League where he plays for Gujarat Titans.

Rohit Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi

Though Rohit will be entering the Pakistan game on the back of a sensational 131-run knock, his struggle against left-arm pacers at the start of an inning is known to all. Considering the weightage Rohit's wicket holds, India would want the star batter to continue his good form.

The Toss Factor

The toss could play a crucial role in the India vs Pakistan game. Chasing is comparatively easier at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which usually offers belter tracks. Under lights, the dew factor comes into play which gives an upper hand to the chasing side. If India bowl second, they definitely need to post a big total on the board to give a tough fight to Pakistan.