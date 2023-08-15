The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced a staggered sale of the tickets of the ODI World Cup 2023, that begins in Ahmedabad on October 5. India play their first match against Australia in Chennai on October 8, while they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14. However, not all the matches' tickets will be available to the fans all at once. The tickets will be available for the fans to buy in a staggered manner. While the registration has already started for the tickets, it will not be available before August 25, which is the date from which tickets of non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches will be distributed.

Tickets for India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum will be made available from August 30 while those in Chennai, Delhi and Pune will be available from August 31. 1st September is the start date of ticket sales of India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai, while the India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata will start ticket sales from next day.

Finally, ticket sales for India matches at Ahmedabad will start from September 3. India play Pakistan on October 14. The ticket sales for semi-final and final matches will start from September 15.

"Ahead of tickets going on sale, fans will have the opportunity to register their interest via https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register from 15 August. This will enable them to receive ticket news first and help secure their spot at the World Cup, and experience the joy of cricket in one day," the ICC said in a statement explaining the process.

"We are delighted to announce that fans can register to receive information and updates on official tickets for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The schedule, after some amendments, has now been finalized and fans can now look forward to buying tickets and watching some high-quality cricket. The BCCI will leave no stone unturned to ensure that you have an enjoyable experience at all the hosting venues," BCCI CEO Hemang Amin said in an official statement released by ICC.