India and New Zealand are set to clash in Match 21 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 22 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in India. The game commences at 02:00 PM IST. India and New Zealand are on a four-match unbeaten run and will look to make it five in a row and inch closer to sealing a berth in the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Top batter and wicket-keeper picks

1. Rohit Sharma: India captain Rohit Sharma has scored 265 runs in 4 matches so far. The right-handed batter is averaging 66.25 and has a strike rate of 137.31. The opener has scored one century and one half-century with his best score being 131.

2. Virat Kohli: India's Virat Kohli has piled up 259 runs in 4 matches so far. The right-handed batter averages 129.5 and has a strike rate of 90.24. The middle-order batter has one century and two half-centuries to his name with his top score being 103 not out. Virat Kohli scored his first century of the ODI World Cup 2023 against Bangladesh on Thursday.

3. Devon Conway: New Zealand's Devon Conway has made 249 runs in 4 matches so far. The left-handed batter averages 83 and has a strike rate of 104.62. The opener has one century to his name with his highest score being 152 not out.

Advertisement

4. Rachin Ravindra: New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra managed 215 runs in 4 matches so far. The left-handed batter averages 71.66 and has a strike rate of 106.96. The opening batter has one century and one half-century to his name with his best score being 123 not out.

5. KL Rahul (wicket-keeper): India's KL Rahul has made 150 runs in 4 matches so far. The right-handed batter has scored at a strike rate of 84.26. KL has scored one half-century in the tournament with the highest score of 97 not out against Australia.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Top bowler picks

1. Mitchell Santner: New Zealand's Mitchell Santner has claimed 11 wickets in 4 matches so far. The slow left-arm orthodox bowler has taken one five-wicket haul and a three-wicket haul. He has maintained an average of 15.09 and an economy of 4.40. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 5/59.

2. Jasprit Bumrah: India's Jasprit Bumrah has taken 10 wickets in 4 matches. The right-arm fast bowler has maintained an average of 13.40 and an economy of 3.62. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 4/39.

Advertisement

3. Matt Henry: New Zealand's Matt Henry has notched up 9 wickets in 4 matches. The right-arm fast-medium bowler has taken 2 three-wicket hauls. He has maintained an average of 18.00 and an economy of 4.83. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 3/40.

4. Ravindra Jadeja: India's Ravindra Jadeja has accounted for 7 wickets in 4 matches. The slow left-arm orthodox bowler has taken one three-wicket haul. He has maintained an average of 20.28 with an economy of 3.75. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 3/28.

5. Lockie Ferguson: New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson has taken 6 wickets in 3 matches. The right-arm fast bowler has taken 2 three-wicket hauls. He has maintained an average of 16.66 with an economy of 4.00. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 3/19.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Rohit Sharma: With 265 runs across 4 matches in the ongoing edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Rohit Sharma is a safe bet for captaincy. The right-hander has been in splendid form and expect him to contribute once again with the bat in the vital clash against the Kiwis.

Devon Conway: New Zealand's Devon Conway is another key option for the captaincy role. The southpaw is a big match player and New Zealand would hope for a big score from him against the Indians.

Jasprit Bumrah: India's pace bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 10 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 13.40. The fast bowler will be expected to provide timely breakthroughs especially at the start and towards the back end of the innings with his clever variation of pace.

Mitchell Santner: The left-arm spinner has racked up 11 wickets in 4 matches so far and will be the go-to bowler for the Kiwis in this vital fixture. Expect Santner to choke the runs in the middle overs and snap up wickets.

IND vs NZ squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway (wk), Tom Blundell (wk), Tom Latham (wk), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Trent Boult