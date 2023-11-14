India will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Wednesday, November 15. IND vs NZ will begin at 2:00 PM IST. Team India enters the match with an impressive streak of nine victories. The Men In Blue have been consistent with both bat and ball and will aim to deliver another clinical performance against New Zealand. On the other hand, New Zealand's run in the league stage was marked by mixed results.

Nevertheless, the Kiwis boast a formidable batting lineup and a potent bowling attack that will pose a challenge for the Indians at Wankhede. Ahead of the upcoming clash, we take a look at the matchups that could decide the outcome of the game.

1. Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult

Rohit Sharma has been in exceptional form in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 so far. The Indian captain has accumulated 503 runs in nine matches. His runs have come at a brisk pace, providing Team India with strong starts in powerplays. In the upcoming semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday, a solid start from the Hitman will be crucial for India's journey to the final.

Meanwhile, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult will shoulder the responsibility of restricting Rohit Sharma from scoring freely. Boult has proven his effectiveness by securing 13 wickets in nine matches so far. His role in limiting Rohit's impact will be pivotal in determining the outcome of the match.

Advertisement

2. Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Santner

Virat Kohli has showcased exceptional form with 594 runs in nine matches, making him the leading run-scorer in the competition. The former captain has played a crucial role in India's undefeated campaign. However, Kohli has had his fair share of troubles against left-arm spin in the past and Mitchell Santner will look to make the most of it.

In the previous match against the Netherlands, Kohli fell victim to Roelof van der Merwe's left-arm bowling. In the upcoming encounter against New Zealand, Kohli will encounter a challenge from spinner Mitchell Santner. The Kiwi left-arm spinner is one of the leading wicket-takers in the competition, having claimed 16 scalps in nine matches. This matchup will be an intriguing battle between the two players.

3. Jasprit Bumrah vs Rachin Ravindra

Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah is India's leading wicket-taker, having secured 17 wickets in nine matches. The fast bowler has played a crucial role in delivering early breakthroughs and restricting the opposition's scoring rate during the powerplays. The right-arm pacer will be crucial in containing New Zealand's in-form batter Rachin Ravindra. The left-handed batter has made a huge impact in his debut World Cup, scoring 565 runs in nine matches. He also has three centuries and two half-centuries to his name. Bumrah's role in restricting Ravindra's contributions will be pivotal for India in the semi-final.

4. Ravindra Jadeja vs Daryl Mitchell

Ravindra Jadeja has emerged as a crucial contributor to India's successful campaign in the World Cup with both bat and ball. The left-arm spinner has claimed 16 wickets in nine matches. Besides taking wickets, Jadeja has contained the run rate in the middle overs and got rid of dangerous partnerships.

An intriguing matchup awaits between Jadeja and New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell in the semi-final. Mitchell has been in good form in this World Cup. The right-handed batter has scored 418 runs in nine matches, including a century and two half-centuries. This contest between Jadeja's spin and Mitchell's batting will make for an exciting watch.

5. KL Rahul vs Lockie Ferguson

KL Rahul is one of India's in-form batters in the ongoing tournament. The wicket-keeper batter has helped India set scores while batting first and also chasing down opposition totals. KL Rahul carved a splendid innings of 102 against the Netherlands and has scored a total of 347 runs in nine matches.

Against New Zealand, KL Rahul's battle with Lockie Ferguson in the middle overs could be crucial. The right-arm Kiwi pacer has claimed 10 wickets in six matches.