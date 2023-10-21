India vs New Zealand, Cricket World Cup 2023: Only two teams remain undefeated at the Cricket World Cup - the Indian cricket team and the New Zealand cricket team. The two sides clash in Match 21 of the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023 on October 22 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The match will start at 02:00 PM IST. Both India and New Zealand have registered a perfect start to their campaigns so far. Team India has managed to win all their four matches while New Zealand have also maintained a 100 per cent winning run, having won all their four matches in the competition.

New Zealand have played four matches in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and the Kwis are on top of the league table with eight points. Team India, meanwhile, is second in the standings also with eight points from four matches. However, India are below New Zealand due to a slightly lower net run-rate of +1.65 compared to New Zealand's +1.92

IND vs NZ pitch report

The average score in the first innings in the last 10 matches at this stadium is 254. It is recommended to win the toss and put the opposition into bat and then chase down the target at this venue. The team batting second has won 57 per cent of the contests.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for pacers as the pitch provides good pace and bounce especially for the day-night encounters.

IND vs NZ weather report

The temperature at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is expected to be 22.38C with 38% humidity.

IND vs NZ Fantasy Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Rohit Sharma: Indian captain Rohit Sharma has racked up 265 runs in 4 matches in the ongoing edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at an average of 66.25 and a strike rate of 137.30. He has scored one century and a half-century and has achieved the top score of 131.

Devon Conway: New Zealand's Devon Conway has hit 249 runs in 4 matches and is the team's number-one run-getter in this edition of the ODI World Cup. He has a strike rate of 104.62 and averages 83. He also has one century to his name and has registered a top-score of 152 not out.

Jasprit Bumrah: The Indian pacer has picked up 10 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 13.40. Jasprit Bumrah's best spell in this edition of the World Cup is 4/39, which came against Afghanistan.

Mitchell Santner: The bowler from New Zealand has racked up 11 wickets in 4 matches so far at an average of 15.09. Santner's 5/59 is his top bowling performance of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

IND vs NZ squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway (wk), Tom Blundell (wk), Tom Latham (wk), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Trent Boult

IND vs NZ Fantasy team

Wicket-Keeper: KL Rahul

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Shubhman Gill and Devon Conway

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson and Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain: Tom Latham

India vs New Zealand head-to-head record in ODIs

India and New Zealand have battled against each other on 116 occasions in ODIs. While India have won 58 matches, their rivals have emerged victorious on 50 instances. Meanwhile, 1 match ended in a tie.

The last 5 ODI matches have seen India win 3 times while New Zealand failed to register any wins. Two matches have yielded no results.

The team batting first has won 24 times and lost 28 times in 57 matches, meanwhile, the chasing side has won on 34 occasions and lost 22 times in 59 matches.

India vs New Zealand ODI records

Highest score: India's 392/4 against New Zealand at Christchurch in 2009 is the highest total for India against New Zealand in ODI cricket.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's 349/9 at Rajkot in 1999 is their highest score against India in ODI cricket.

Lowest score: India's 88 all-out against New Zealand at Dambulla in 2010 is their lowest score against New Zealand in ODIs.

New Zealand's 79 all-out against India at Visakhapatnam in 2016 is their lowest total against India in ODI cricket.

Average score: India's average score in India vs New Zealand ODI matches is 226, while New Zealand have put up an average score of 215 runs on the board in ODIs.

India vs New Zealand prediction

The India vs New Zealand match is a clash between two heavyweights. It will be a battle between India's formidable batting line-up and Kiwis' strong bowling attack.

However, India heads into the match with wins over tougher opponents like Australia and Pakistan. On the other hand, New Zealand have only defeated a top team in England. Considering the form, India will hold a slight advantage going into the match.