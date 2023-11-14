The Indian cricket team had a huge gap of seven days between their Cricket World Cup 2023 group stage matches against New Zealand in Dharamsala and England in Lucknow. The cricketers were able to relax a bit in Dharamsala during the period and ahead of the semifinal match against New Zealand, skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that the team had a secret fashion show during the break. During the pre-match press conference, Rohit spoke about the dressing room environment and while describing the various activities the players do as a team, he spoke about the show but did not reveal the winners.

"It's been a conscious effort not to go over results. It's not the job of one or two players. It involves everyone, even the support staff. In Dharamsala, we even had a fashion show. Good that no one knew about it. It's good somethings are kept within the team. These things help in bonding. There will be pressure. Once you reach ground, it's up to individuals how they want to take it forward. But before that we have tried off the field to have a good environment.," Rohit said during the press conference.

Rohit also elaborated on how the team has been coping with the pressure of the semifinal encounter.

"That's the beauty of this team. We weren't even born when we won the World Cup in 1983. Half of them were not playing when we won in 2011. I don't see them talking about how we won our previous World Cups. The focus is on how we can get better and how we can improve. That's the beauty of the current crop of players. From game number one, the focus is on to win today," he explained.