India will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India, on November 15. The knock-out contest will begin at 02:00 PM IST. Team India enters the upcoming match with an impeccable record in the group stage, having emerged victorious in all nine of their league matches. On the other hand, New Zealand secured a spot in the last four by winning five out of their nine matches, overcoming a challenging four-match losing streak.

IND vs NZ Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top batter and wicket-keeper picks

1. Virat Kohli

India's Virat Kohli has racked up 594 runs in nine matches so far. The right-handed batter is averaging 99 and has a strike rate of 88.52. The one-down batter has two centuries and five half-centuries with a top score of 103 not out. In the last five matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli notched up 335 runs at an average of 83.75 and a strike rate of 87.24.

Advertisement

2. Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra has piled up 565 runs in nine matches so far. The left-handed batter averages 70.63 and has a strike rate of 108.45. The opener has three centuries and two half-centuries with a top score of 123 not out. In the last five matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Rachin Ravindra has crafted 350 runs at an average of 70 and a strike rate of 109.38.

3. Rohit Sharma

India's Rohit Sharma has made 503 runs in nine matches so far. The right-handed batter averages 55.89 and has a strike rate of 121.5. The opener has one century and three half-centuries with a highest score of 131. In the last five matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Rohit Sharma has made 238 runs at an average of 47.6 and a strike rate of 107.69.

Advertisement

4. Shreyas Iyer

India's Shreyas Iyer has made 421 runs in nine matches so far. The right-handed batter averages 70.17 and has a strike rate of 106.58. The middle-order batter has one century and three half-centuries with a highest score of 128 not out. In the last five matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Shreyas Iyer produced 324 runs at an average of 81 and a strike rate of 114.89.

5. KL Rahul (wicket-keeper)

India's KL Rahul has made 347 runs in nine matches so far. The right-handed batter has scored at a strike rate of 93.53. KL Rahul will come into the semi-final match on the back of a splendid 102 against the Netherlands. He has also scored one half-century in the tournament.

IND vs NZ Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top bowler picks

1. Jasprit Bumrah

India's Jasprit Bumrah has claimed 17 wickets in nine matches. The right-arm fast bowler has taken one three-wicket haul. He has an average of 15.64 and an economy of 3.65. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 4/39.

2. Mohammed Shami

India's Mohammed Shami has taken 16 wickets in five matches. The right-arm fast bowler has taken two five-wicket hauls. He has an average of 9.56 and an economy of 4.78. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 5/18.

3. Ravindra Jadeja (All-rounder)

India's Ravindra Jadeja has notched up 16 wickets in nine matches. The slow left-arm orthodox bowler has taken one five-wicket haul and a three-wicket haul. He has maintained an average of 18.25 and an economy of 3.97. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 5/33.

4. Mitchell Santner

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner has accounted for 16 wickets in nine matches. The slow left-arm orthodox bowler has taken a five-wicket haul and a three-wicket haul. He has an average of 24.87 and an economy of 4.81. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 5/59.

5. Kuldeep Yadav

India's Kuldeep Yadav has captured 14 wickets in nine matches. The slow left-arm chinaman bowler has an average of 22.28 and an economy of 4.15. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 2/7.

IND vs NZ Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Virat Kohli: India batter Virat Kohli has amassed 594 runs in nine matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at an average of 99 and a strike rate of 88.52. He has smashed five half-centuries and two centuries and achieved the highest score of 103 not out.

Rohit Sharma: India captain Rohit Sharma is one of the top five leading run-getters in the competition. The opening batsman has scored 503 runs in nine matches at an average of 55.88 and a strike rate of 121.49.

Rachin Ravindra: New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra has hit 565 runs in nine matches and is the team's number-one run-scorer this edition. He has a strike rate of 108.45 and averages 70.63. He also has two half-centuries and three tons to his name in this campaign.

Jasprit Bumrah: The India bowler has taken 17 wickets in nine matches. Jasprit Bumrah's best figures for this season is 4/39 and he averages 15.64.

Mitchell Santner: The New Zealand bowler has picked up 16 wickets in nine matches so far at an average of 24.87. The figures of 5/59 are Mitchell Santner's finest bowling performance of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

IND vs NZ squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway (wk), Tom Blundell (wk), Tom Latham (wk), Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Trent Boult