Table-toppers India will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India. The match will start at 02:00 PM IST. India concluded the group stage with a perfect record of nine victories in the competition. Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, Team India displayed a commanding performance in every match. The Indian team appears well-balanced, with all facets of their game performing at a high level.

On the other hand, New Zealand experienced a rollercoaster journey in the tournament. Despite an impressive beginning, they faced a setback with four consecutive losses. However, the Kane Williamson-led side rebounded with a victory against Sri Lanka in their last match, securing a spot in the semi-finals.

IND vs NZ pitch report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai is a balanced track and is likely to stay intact throughout the match. The average score in the first innings in the last 10 matches at this stadium is 318.

Fielding first is recommended at the venue, with the team batting second winning 60 per cent of its matches.

Pace or Spin?

The pacers have taken 83% of the total wickets at this venue. Hence picking up pacers for your fantasy team should be a good idea.

IND vs NZ weather report

The temperature at the Wankhede Stadium is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius with 49 per cent humidity.

IND vs NZ Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Virat Kohli: India batter Virat Kohli has amassed 594 runs in nine matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at an average of 99 and a strike rate of 88.52. He has smashed five half-centuries and two centuries and achieved the highest score of 103 not out.

Rachin Ravindra: New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra has hit 565 runs in nine matches and is the team's number-one run-scorer this edition. He has a strike rate of 108.45 and averages 70.63. He also has two half-centuries and three tons to his name in this campaign.

Jasprit Bumrah: The India bowler has taken 17 wickets in nine matches. Jasprit Bumrah's best figures for this season is 4/39 and he averages 15.64.

Mitchell Santner: The New Zealand bowler has picked up 16 wickets in nine matches so far at an average of 24.87. The figures of 5/59 are Mitchell Santner's finest bowling performance of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

IND vs NZ squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway (wk), Tom Blundell (wk), Tom Latham (wk), Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Trent Boult

IND vs NZ Fantasy 11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: KL Rahul

Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rachin Ravindra, Shreyas Iyer

All-Rounder: Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Tim Southee

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain: Rohit Sharma

India vs New Zealand head-to-head record in ODIs

India and New Zealand have competed against each other on 117 occasions in ODIs. While India have won 59 matches, New Zealand have emerged victorious in 50 encounters. Meanwhile, one match ended in a tie and seven games yielded no results.

The last five ODI contests have seen India win four times while New Zealand have failed to register a single win. The highest score in these five matches is 385 by India while the lowest has been 104 by New Zealand.

The team batting first has won 24 times and lost 28 times in 57 matches, on the other hand, the chasing side has won on 35 occasions and lost 22 times in 60 matches.

India vs New Zealand prediction

Team India, with nine wins on the trot in the World Cup 2023, are favourites against New Zealand in the knock-out contest.