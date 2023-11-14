Team India will make their fourth straight appearance in the ODI Cricket World Cup semi-final when they clash with New Zealand on Wednesday, November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India. The match will start at 2:00 PM IST. Ahead of the knock-out match, we take a look at India's records in the semi-finals of the ODI Cricket World Cups. India's performances in the ODI World Cup semi-finals

India have qualified for the semi-finals in eight out of their 13 ODI World Cup appearances (1983, 1987, 1996, 2003, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023). Out of the seven semi-finals played by India so far, the team emerged victorious in three instances and faced defeat in four semi-final encounters.

In the 1983 World Cup, India triumphed over England in the semi-finals, ultimately securing the trophy. In 1987, Kapil Dev-led India suffered a defeat to England at the Wankhede in the semi-finals. The teams met again in the 1992 World Cup semi-finals, where the side captained by Mohammed Azharuddin faced a narrow nine-run loss to England.

The 1996 semi-final took place at the iconic Eden Gardens, where India faced Sri Lanka. Unfortunately, the match was abandoned due to crowd trouble, resulting in India's loss. After missing out on the semi-finals in the 1999 World Cup, India reached the last four in 2003. The team, led by Sourav Ganguly, convincingly defeated Kenya to advance to the final.

In the 2011 World Cup, India clashed with arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-finals, securing a 29-run victory under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Following this, India faced defeats in two subsequent World Cup semi-finals (2015, 2019) against Australia and New Zealand, respectively.

Batting records

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar is India's highest run-scorer in the ODI World Cup semi-finals with a total of 233 runs in three encounters. In his maiden semi-final appearance, Tendulkar scored a valiant 65 in India's match against Sri Lanka, in chase of 251. India were initially cruising towards victory. However, Tendulkar's dismissal triggered a collapse, leaving India reeling at 120/8 before the match was called off due to crowd trouble.

In the subsequent semi-final seven years later, Tendulkar played a pivotal role, scoring a stroke-filled 83 against Kenya in the 2003 World Cup. This knock guided India to victory in the last-four clash. After an eight-year gap, MS Dhoni-led India faced arch-rivals Pakistan in the ODI World Cup semi-final at Mohali. Opting to bat, Tendulkar played a masterful innings, scoring 85 runs to propel India to 260/9. The Indian bowlers then dismissed Pakistan for 231, securing a place in the final.

Despite being the leading run-scorer, Sachin Tendulkar has not registered a century in a World Cup semi-final. This distinction belongs to former India captain Sourav Ganguly. The left-handed batter is the sole centurion for India in a World Cup semi-final match. He achieved this feat by scoring an unbeaten 111 against Kenya in the 2003 ODI World Cup last-four clash. Spanning 114 balls, Ganguly's innings featured five boundaries and five sixes.

Bowling records

India's cricket legend Kapil Dev and former pacer Zaheer Khan jointly hold the record for the most wickets in World Cup semi-final clashes. Kapil Dev, who participated in two World Cup semi-finals in 1983 and 1987, bagged a total of five wickets. His standout performance came in the 1983 World Cup against England, where he secured figures of 3/35 in 11 overs, contributing significantly to India's six-wicket victory. In the 1987 World Cup, Kapil Dev finished with figures of 2/38 against England, although it was in a losing cause.

On the other hand, Zaheer Khan notched up figures of 3/14 in his debut semi-final appearance against Kenya during the 2003 World Cup. The left-arm pacer also played a crucial role in India's victory over Pakistan in the 2011 World Cup, securing figures of 2/58 in India's 29-run win.

India vs New Zealand record

Team India has a substantial history with New Zealand when it comes to the ICC World Cup. The Men in Blue have faced the Kiwis on 10 occasions in the ODI World Cup, winning four and losing five. One match ended in no result. Most recently, both teams clashed in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup. India were knocked out following an 18-run defeat. However, India beat New Zealand during the league stage of the 2023 ODI World Cup.