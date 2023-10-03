India vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023 Warm Up Match: Toss Between India, Netherlands Delayed due To Rain
IND vs NED, World Cup Warm-Up Live Score: Rohit Sharma's men look to solve middle-order riddle.
India vs Netherlands, World Cup Warm-up ODI Live:After seeing their first warm-up match against England being washed out in Guwahati, the Indian cricket team gears up for the Netherlands challenge, hoping to see a full 100-over contest. Rohit Sharma's men have a few issues to iron out before the Cricket World Cup campaign gets underway. The Netherlands, on the other hand, did get to play some sort of cricket against Australia in their first practice game. However, the Dutch could bat only for 14.2 overs while chasing a target of 167 runs. They would look to fare better against the Indians. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the World Cup Warm-Up Match between India and Netherlands straight from Thiruvananthapuram
- 13:29 (IST)IND vs NED Live Score: Toss delayed due to rainThere's a bad news coming from Thiruvananthapuram that the toss between India and Netherlands has been delayed due to rain.
- 12:59 (IST)India vs Netherlands LIVE, Warm-up Match: It's Raining In TrivandrumSocial media users on the internet have been quick to highlight the weather conditions in Trivandrum ahead of the start of the warm-up game. It was raining a little while ago and the situation is such that the toss could be delayed. Fans, however, are hopeful of reduced contest at least.
Heavy Rain in Thiruvananthapuram ,Kerala ....Today Warm-up match between India and Netherlands are in big Trouble...— Tamil Cricket Update (@tamilcricup96) October 3, 2023
Already 2 matches at Thiruvananthapuram Washout Due to Rain...#ODIWorldCup2023 #INDvNED pic.twitter.com/T1Lld8PnhW
- 12:53 (IST)India vs Netherlands LIVE: Will Rain Play Spoilsport Again?Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match between India and Netherlands. As per the weather forecast, there remain high chances of rain during the course of the match in Trivandrum today. In fact, certain weather reports predict over 80% chance of precipitation. We are keeping our fingers crossed!