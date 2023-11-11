India will take on the Netherlands in their final ICC World Cup 2023 league phase match on Sunday, November 12. M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host this fixture, scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST. Picking up an ideal XI for maximum returns will be on fantasy cricket players' minds ahead of the semi-final stage. The Indian men's cricket team is on a roll, winning each of their eight matches so far convincingly. Their latest victory came against South Africa, where they dismantled the opposition by 243 runs.

On the other hand, the Netherlands faced a 160-run defeat against defending champions England to bow out of contention for the semi-final spot.

As far as head-to-head match-ups in ODIs are concerned, the two teams have faced each other on only two occasions, with India emerging victorious each time out.

Weather conditions

The temperature at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is anticipated to be around 27 degree C, with 58 per cent humidity.

Pitch report

The short boundaries at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium make it a batters' heaven, with no total expected to be safe to defend.

Teams batting first have won 15 matches and the sides chasing a total have won 23 encounters in the 42 ODIs played at the venue. The average score batting first here is 236 runs.

IND vs NED predicted playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Wesley Barresi, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

IND vs NED fantasy XI World Cup 2023

Wicket-keepers: Scott Edwards

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj

India's breathtaking form means our fantasy XI will have seven Indians and four Dutch cricketers.

Among the available wicket-keepers, Scott Edwards will be the one guarding the stumps. He has scored 242 runs in eight matches at an average of 40.33, including two half-centuries. Moreover, the Dutch captain has accounted for 13 catches and two stumpings as well.

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sybrand Engelbrecht and Virat Kohli will be our quartet of batters.

Rohit Sharma, who was the leading run-getter in the previous edition of the tournament, has continued his fine form with 442 runs in eight innings with the help of one century and two fifties. Shubman Gill will hope to extend his good run-scoring form which has seen him amass 219 runs in six innings.

Virat Kohli has registered two tons and four half-centuries in eight matches, making him a must-have pick in every fantasy team. Sybrand Engelbrecht, meanwhile, has accumulated four 30+ scores in his last five innings to become the Netherlands' consistent performer with the willow this campaign.

Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede & Ravindra Jadeja will be our preferred all-rounders. While van Beek (124 runs,12 wickets) and de Leede (127 runs, 14 wickets) are the mainstays in the Netherlands' line-up, Ravindra Jadeja has spun a web on the opposition batters with 14 wickets so far, including a 5/33 versus the Proteas.

With the top position in the standings already sealed, Prasidh Krishna might get the nod ahead of Jasprit Bumrah. Krishna has fared decently in this format of the game, bagging 29 wickets in 17 ODIs at an economy of 5.60.

Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj will complete our fantasy XI and are a constant source of wickets, combining for a total of 26 scalps between them.

Captain: Virat Kohli

Having equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI centuries (49), Virat Kohli will be brimming with confidence ahead of the clash against Netherlands. Given the breathtaking form he is in, the former Indian skipper will look to smash a record-breaking 50th ODI century, making him an ideal choice for captaincy.

Vice-captain: Mohammad Shami

In the four matches he has featured in, Shami's figures read 5/54 (vs New Zealand), 4/22 (vs England), 5/18 (vs Sri Lanka) and 2/18 (vs South Africa). Hence, he can be considered a safe option for the position of vice-captain.