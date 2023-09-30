The Indian cricket team will take on England in its first World Cup warm-up match in Guwahati on Saturday. The Rohit Sharma-led side will try to keep cards close and assess defending champions England's batting depth. Both teams can use as many players as they want in order to finalise the best possible event for the main event starting October 5. With KL Rahul set to keep the gloves during the tournament, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan could fight for a place in middle-order. It will also be a good opportunity for Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to test themselves and it is expected that all bowlers will be taking turns to bowl a few overs.

When will the India vs England, Cricket World Cup Warm-up match be played?

The India vs England, Cricket World Cup Warm-up match will be played on Saturday, September 30.

Where will the India vs England, Cricket World Cup Warm-up match be played?

The India vs England, Cricket World Cup Warm-up match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will the India vs England, Cricket World Cup Warm-up match start?

The India vs England, Cricket World Cup Warm-up match will start at 2 PM IST.

Where to follow the live telecast of the India vs England, Cricket World Cup Warm-up match?

The India vs England, Cricket World Cup Warm-up match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England, Cricket World Cup Warm-up match?

The India vs England, Cricket World Cup Warm-up match will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar (Free for mobile users).

