India square off against England in Match 29 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India, on October 29. The contest will commence at 02:00 PM IST. India are on a five-match unbeaten run and will look to make it six in a row and inch closer to sealing a berth in the semi-finals on Sunday. Reigning champions England, meanwhile, are enduring a nightmare of a campaign and are languishing at the ninth spot of the points table. They face a must-win situation and need to regroup and deliver one of their best performances against a formidable Indian team to stay in contention for the knockouts.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Top batter and wicket-keeper picks

1. Virat Kohli: India's Virat Kohli has made 354 runs in 5 matches so far. The right-hander is averaging 118 and has a strike rate of 90.54. The middle-order batter has 1 century and 3 half-centuries with his top score being 103 not out.

2. Rohit Sharma: The India captain has piled up 311 runs in 5 matches so far. The right-handed batter averages 62.2 and has a strike rate of 133.47. The opening batter has scored a century and one half-century with a highest score of 131.

3. Dawid Malan: England's Dawid Malan has made 220 runs in 4 matches so far. The left-handed batter averages 44 and has a strike rate of 106.79. The opener has 1 century to his name and has a best score of 140 in the competition.

4. KL Rahul (wicket-keeper): India's KL Rahul has made 177 runs in 5 matches so far. The right-handed batter averages 177 and has a strike rate of 83.1. The middle-order batter has 1 half-century with his highest score of 97 not out in the tournament.

5. Joe Root: England's Joe Root has made 175 runs in 4 matches so far. The right-hander averages 35 and has a strike rate of 93.58. The one-down batter has scored 2 half-centuries with a top score of 82.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Top bowler picks

1. Jasprit Bumrah: India's Jasprit Bumrah has taken 11 wickets in 5 matches. The right-arm pacer has maintained an average of 16.27 with an economy of 3.80. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 4/39.

2. Mohammed Shami: India's Mohammed Shami, although has only played one match, he has taken 5 wickets. The bowler has taken 1 five-wicket haul. He has maintained an average of 10.80 and an economy of 5.40. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 5/54.

3. Kuldeep Yadav: India's Kuldeep Yadav has notched up 8 wickets in 5 matches. The slow left-arm chinaman bowler has averaged 29.62 with an economy of 4.74. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 2/35.

4. Ravindra Jadeja: India's Ravindra Jadeja has picked up 7 wickets in 5 matches. The slow left-arm orthodox bowler has taken a three-wicket haul. He has maintained an average of 27.14 with an economy of 3.97. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 3/28.

5. Adil Rashid: England's Adil Rashid has taken 6 wickets in 5 matches. The leg-break bowler has taken 1 three-wicket haul. He has bowled with an average of 38.50 and an economy of 5.54. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 3/42.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Rohit Sharma: India's Rohit Sharma has scored runs on a consistent basis throughout the tournament, making him a top choice for the captaincy spot. The right-handed batter is expected to lead the charge against a struggling England bowling attack and a big score is on the cards for the opening batter.

Virat Kohli: The former India captain Virat Kohli, has emerged as the leading run-scorer for his team in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The right-handed batter has accumulated a total of 354 runs in five matches. He has notched up three half-centuries and one century, with his highest score of 103 not out. Kohli's consistent performance has earned him fantasy points on a regular basis, making him one of the top contenders for the captaincy role in the fantasy XI team.

Dawid Malan: England's Dawid Malan is also a viable option for the captaincy position. The English opener has consistently been in form over the past five matches and currently is England's top run-scorer in this edition.

Jasprit Bumrah: The Indian bowling spearhead has led from the front picking up 11 wickets in 5 matches. Jasprit Bumrah's best figures in this tournament is 4/39 and his average is 16.27. The right-arm pacer has not only provided early breakthroughs for India but has also proven effective in restricting runs in the powerplay. This makes him a strong contender for the captaincy role.

IND vs ENG squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj

England: Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (c&wk), Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood