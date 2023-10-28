India will face England in Match 29 of the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023 on October 29 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India. The match commences at 02:00 PM IST. India are currently the only unbeaten team in the competition. The Indian cricket team's formidable run in the tournament can be attributed to the splendid form displayed by the batters and some consistent performances by the bowlers in chipping with timely breakthroughs.

The bowling spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, has been at the forefront of India's five consecutive wins, providing the team an edge with his ability to pick early wickets. Mohammed Shami's outstanding performance with the ball against New Zealand has further strengthened the Indian bowling attack. A victory against England will virtually secure India a spot in the knockouts.

On the other hand, England currently finds themselves in the ninth position, having won just two points from five matches. They face a formidable challenge of defeating India and that too with a substantial margin to boost the net run rate and maintain their aspirations of reaching the knockouts of the quadrennial spectacle.

IND vs ENG pitch report

The pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is a bowler-friendly track. The average score in the first innings in the last 10 matches at this stadium is 262. The stadium in Lucknow has hosted three ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches so far. The highest score at this venue is 311/7 while the lowest score has been 177.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for bowlers. The track is likely to assist both pacers as well as spinners equally.

IND vs ENG weather report

The temperature at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is expected to be 29 degrees with 29% humidity.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Virat Kohli: Indian batter Virat Kohli has scored 354 runs in 5 matches at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at an average of 118 and a strike rate of 90.53. He has smashed 3 fifties and 1 century and achieved the top score of 103 not out.

Rohit Sharma: The Indian captain has piled up 311 runs in 5 matches so far. The right-handed batter averages 62.2 and has a strike rate of 133.47. The opening batter has a century and a half-century to his name with a highest score of 131.

Dawid Malan: England's Dawid Malan has scored 220 runs in 5 matches and is the team's number-one run-scorer in this edition of the World Cup. He enjoys a strike rate of 106.79 and averages 44. He also has 1 century to his name in this campaign.

Jasprit Bumrah: The Indian bowler has picked up 11 wickets in 5 matches. Jasprit Bumrah's best figures for this season are 4/39 and his average is 16.27.

IND vs ENG squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj

England: Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (c&wk), Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood

IND vs ENG Dream11 team

Wicket-Keeper: KL Rahul, Jos Buttler

Batters: Shubhman Gill, Dawid Malan, Shreya Iyer, Jonny Bairstow

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mark Wood, David Willey

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain: Rohit Sharma

India vs England head-to-head record in ODIs

India and England have faced each other on 106 occasions in ODIs. While India have won 57 matches, England have emerged victorious in 44 games. Meanwhile, 2 matches ended in a tie, 3 encounters have yielded no results.

The last 5 ODI contests have seen India win 3 times and England emerge victorious on 2 occasions. The highest score in these 5 games is 337 by England while the lowest is 110 by England.

The team batting first has won 22 times and lost 24 times in 50 matches while the chasing side has come out on top on 35 occasions and lost 20 times in 56 matches.

India vs England ODI records

Highest score: India's 387/5 at Rajkot in 2008 is their highest total against England in ODI cricket.

Meanwhile, England's 366/8 at Cuttack in 2017 is their highest score against India in ODI cricket.

Lowest score: India's 132 at Lord's in 1975 is their lowest score in ODIs against England.

Meanwhile, England's 110 at The Oval in 2022 is their lowest total in ODI cricket against India.

Average score: The average score for India in India vs England ODI matches is 226, while England averages 223 runs on the board in ODIs.

India vs England World Cup 2023 prediction

Given the current form of the two teams, India are the favourites going into Sunday's encounter.