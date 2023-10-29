Two-time champions India take on holders England in their Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. With captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli firing on all cylinders in the tournament, India have won all of their five Cricket World Cup games so far. In their previous match, India New Zealand by four wickets in Dharamsala, while England suffered a humiliating defeat at the expense of Sri Lanka. However, England have won four and tied one of the eight matches against India at World Cups.

When will the India vs England, Cricket World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs England, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played on Sunday, Ocotber 29.

Where will the India vs England, Cricket World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs England, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will the India vs England, Cricket World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs England, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will start at 2 PM IST (Toss at 1:30).

Where to follow the live broadcast of the India vs England, Cricket World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs England, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England, Cricket World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs England, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)